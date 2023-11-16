Register
Chris Wilder and the Rotherham United manager hunt

CHRIS Wilder is out of the running to become the next boss of Rotherham United, the Advertiser understands.
By Paul Davis
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:32 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:10 GMT
With his managerial pedigree, the former Millers defender would have been of considerable interest as senior figures at AESSEAL New York Stadium draw up a shortlist of possible replacements for sacked Matt Taylor.

However, the 56-year-old, who left Watford at the end of last season, is believed to see his next challenge coming at a different club.

After cutting his teeth as a manager at Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town, Wilder led boyhood team Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League before moving on to Middlesbrough and then the Hornets.

He and assistant, Alan Knill, who also played for Rotherham and went on to manage them, have an affinity with the Millers but it is highly unlikely to be enough to see them take the New York hot-seat.

John Eustace, sacked by Birmingham City to make way for Wayne Rooney despite guiding the Blues to sixth spot in the Championship, is out of work and on Rotherham's radar.

It is thought, though, that he doesn't view a second-tier fight against relegation in S60 as his next role.

