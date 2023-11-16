CHRIS Wilder is out of the running to become the next boss of Rotherham United, the Advertiser understands.

Chris Wilder

With his managerial pedigree, the former Millers defender would have been of considerable interest as senior figures at AESSEAL New York Stadium draw up a shortlist of possible replacements for sacked Matt Taylor.

However, the 56-year-old, who left Watford at the end of last season, is believed to see his next challenge coming at a different club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After cutting his teeth as a manager at Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town, Wilder led boyhood team Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League before moving on to Middlesbrough and then the Hornets.

He and assistant, Alan Knill, who also played for Rotherham and went on to manage them, have an affinity with the Millers but it is highly unlikely to be enough to see them take the New York hot-seat.

John Eustace, sacked by Birmingham City to make way for Wayne Rooney despite guiding the Blues to sixth spot in the Championship, is out of work and on Rotherham's radar.