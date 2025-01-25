Choice of clubs as Rotherham United's Josh Kayode ponders next move
The striker, whose career has been hit by injuries for the last two and a half years, has just returned to AESSEAL New York Stadium after spending five months with Shrewsbury Town.
A side in League One and another in League Two are keen to sign him in the January transfer window until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old is out of contract with the Millers in the summer and there is little chance of him being offered a new deal.
A calf problem restricted him to seven outings with Shrewsbury and he then picked up a thigh problem just before his return to Rotherham earlier this month.
“Josh should be back in full training in the middle of next week,” manager Steve Evans said. “I've always tried to make sure players are fit when they go out.
“Both of the clubs who want him are prepared to wait up to the deadline to get him. Where he goes, we’ll leave that decision to the boy.
“Hopefully, for his sake, he can go out and play some football because he has had horrendous luck with injuries. I've talked to him at the training ground, he's a great kid.”
Kayode came through the Millers youth ranks and went on to make 38 appearances but never truly established himself in the first team.
He was part of the 2021/22 squad that won promotion from League One and has had a series of loans.