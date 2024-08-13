Liam Kelly makes his Rotherham United debut against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup tonight. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IF only Rotherham United's finishing had been as sharp as Jonson Clarke-Harris's sleek new haircut.

The captain had been busy with the clippers and there was a shine to his shaven head under the Tuesday-night floodlights as he led out his team for a Carabao Cup first-round tie at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Opportunity after opportunity went begging in a game of Millers domination against opposition from the division below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could have been a landslide but Steve Evans' men had to wait until the dying minutes to go in front and take their place in the draw for round two thanks to goals from Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin.

Liam Kelly makes his Rotherham United debut against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup tonight. Picture: Jim Brailsford

They'd even been behind at one stage despite a performance far superior to the one at Exeter City in League One the previous Saturday.

Rotherham went close to taking a fifth-minute lead when Clarke-Harris made good contact with Joe Powell's cross but directed his header inches wide.Soon afterwards, Liam Kelly played a short free-kick to Powell whose stinging 30-yarder was fumbled away for a corner by goalkeeper Filip Marschall.

On 18 minutes, the Millers produced the move of the match so far as slick inter-play between Reece James and Clarke-Harris saw Nombe let fly from just inside the penalty area and force a flying save from Marschall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side were having all the chances and Jamie McCart lifted the ball just over the bar after Sean Raggett had headed on Alex MacDonald's long throw-in.

There weren't that many there to watch Rotherham's dominance as the tie had drawn only a sparse ground. A gaggle of Crewe fans were housed in the East Stand as large parts of the stadium remained closed.

The visitors threatened for the first time in the 25th minute when Jack Lankester's opportunistic strike drew an instinctive tip-over from Cameron Dawson in the Millers net.

Clarke-Harris headed Nombe's cross off target and then tested Marschall's reflexes with a lightning turn and shot. A great bit of play needed a great save to prevent the evening's opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the opportunities continued to mount, McCart poked the ball wide from a MacDonald corner and then the latter drove a low shot well of target.

Minutes played 36, openings converted nil.

At the other end, Dawson denied Lankester for a second time before Raggett wasted a glorious close-range opportunity by directing the ball the wrong side of the post.

More than his pride was hurt as he took a knock in going for goal and required treatment but he was soon back on his feet and heading another chance over the woodwork.

Rotherham were showing seven changes from the side that had lost at Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly and Shaun McWilliams had recovered from knocks picked up in an in-house game and were in the side while Dawson, MacDonald, James, Powell and Nombe all started.

In the Crewe line-up was young midfielder Kian Breckin, on loan from Manchester City and the great-nephew of Millers legend John Breckin who was watching from the West Stand.

Powell fired over straight after the restart and then, completely against the run of play, the home side found themselves behind on 50 minutes.

MacDonald misjudged a header and Matus Holicek took full advantage, latching on to the loose ball and dispatching a lovely, curling effort beyond Dawson into the far corner.McWilliams was the next Miller to miss the target but it wasn't long before Rotherham finally got themselves on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free-kick from Powell hit the wall and the same player then made his way to the byline to send in a cross that begged to be headed home in front of the North Stand.

Nombe, looking to make an impression after being left out of the side at Exeter, duly obliged.

Kelly's low attempt was kept out by Marschall and Christ Tiehi thought he'd put the Millers in front from 20 yards only for the keeper to pull off a spectacular stop.

As the game went past the 70-minute mark, substitute Odoffin was foiled by the overworked Marschall and Kelly's attempt from distance landed in the kop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By now, it could have been 6-1 or 7-1 but somehow it was still 1-1.

Crewe reminded everywhere they were still there as Holicek went for goal and brought a good, low save from Dawson and then normal business resumed as Marschall held on to Tiehi's header.

Only four minutes remained when Odoffin struck from a matter of yards after Clarke-Harris had headed the ball back across goal.

The provider then almost turned scorer as he sent a header just off target and Odoffin spurned the contest's last chance with a header straight at the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter, Rotherham had got the job done. Goals two, round two, chances in the region of 20.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Alex MacDonald, Sean Raggett, Jamie McCart, Reece James; Christ Tiehi (Esapa Osong 82), Liam Kelly, Joe Powell; Shaun McWilliams (Hakeem Odoffin 65); Sam Nombe, Jonson Clarke-Harris. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Crewe (3-4-1-2): Filip Marschall; James Connolly, Jamie Knight-Lebel, Zac Williams; Ryan Coney, Owen Lunt (Max Sanders 68), Kian Breckin (Finley Roberts 55), Max Conway (Mickey Demetriou 79); Matus Holicek; Jack Lankester (Joel Tabiner 55), Shilow Tracey (Kane Hemmings 55). Subs not used: Mikolaj Lenarcik, Lucas Sant, Calum Agius, Lewis Billington.

Goals: Holicek 50 (Crewe); Nombe 55, Odoffin 86 (Rotherham).

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire).

Attendance: 2,182 (197).