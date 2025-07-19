Sam Nombe in first-half action for Rotherham United against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United gave up their 100 per cent summer record this afternoon yet there was no shame in losing to opposition who came close to reaching the Premier League last season.

The League One Millers were up against Championship big guns Sheffield United at AESSEAL New York Stadium and the scoreline was a fair reflection on events.

The home team played some pleasing football at times, with several players staking claims for opening-day berths in a fortnight.

However, the quality and numbers of the opposition, who were able to make wholesale changes during the contest, was just too much on a derby afternoon that, despite the defeat, still contained some positives for Rotherham.

Four of their five new boys played and all of them caught the eye.

On a murky, rain-filled day, the floodlights were on from the start at New York as the teams jostled for an edge in the early proceedings.

Shining brightest on the pitch was Blades winger Ehije Ukaki who shot wide after eight minutes and was causing problems for Matt Hamshaw's men with his speedy, direct running.

The Millers side fell behind on 15 minutes when Ryan One weaved his way inside the area from the left and scored via a touch off Cameron Dawson.

The Blades man was being given too much room out wide and only a sharp save from goalkeeper Dawson prevented a repeat soon afterwards.

Rotherham were wearing their new gold strip with the black V - the colours and style when they were formed in 1925 - as they marked the first home outing of their centenary year.

The Millers put together some decent passages of play without creating any clear-cut openings and the next opportunity fell the way of the visitors when Dawson had to be alert again to repel an effort on the half-hour mark from Louie Marsh

Boss Hamshaw had handed a start to Manchester United youngster Dan Gore, two days after his return to New York for a second loan spell.

Other new boys, Kian Spence, Lenny Agbaire and Dru Yearwood, were seeing home action for the first time in a Millers shirt. All of them had good moments before the interval.

Four minutes after the restart, Rotherham fell further behind when the Blades, who'd swapped their entire 11 at the break, struck through Tyrese Campbell.

Dawson kept out a well-hit shot from former New York loanee Femi Seriki and Sam McCallum fired an attempt off target as the Blades continued to do most of the attacking.

Fresh legs were having a telling effect and the Millers shipped another goal as the dangerous Andre Brooks supplied a confident finish.

They went straight to the other end and threatened through Jack Holmes only for Shaun McWilliams to send his subsequent shot high, wide and into the North Stand.

Jordan Hugill then did the same, but only in frustration after finding a good position on the left and being flagged offside.

The margin grew bigger in the 71st minute and it was a case of Cannon by name, Cannon by nature as striker Tom buried a free-kick.

Dawson had performed well up to this point, but might have questioned how he was beaten low down as his near post.

There was nothing he could do when Callum O’Hare smashed in a fifth goal near the end.

Previously in pre-season, Rotherham had beaten a non-league side and two League Two teams. Today was a chastening yet valuable workout and an insurmountable step up in class.

Rotherham (3 1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Lenny Agbaire (Jack Holmes 61), Zak Jules; Dru Yearwood (Liam Kelly H-T); Shaun McWilliams (James Clarke 81), Kian Spence (Joe Powell H-T), Dan Gore (Josh Benson H-T), Reece James; Sam Nombe, Jordan Hugill (Kane Richardson 81). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Lewis Clarke, Ben Scothern, Reece Wilson.

Sheffield United first half (4-1-3-2): Adam Davies; Dovydas Sasnauskas; Anel Ahmedhodzic, Rhy Norrington-Davies, Harrison Burrows; Sydie Peck; Ehije Ukaki, Louie Marsh, Gustavo Hamer; Kieffer Moore, Ryan One. Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Evan Easton, Billy Blacker.

Second half (4-1-3-2): Ivo Grbic; Femi Seriki, Tyler Bindon, Jack Robinson, Sam McCallum; Owen Hampson; Andre Brooks, Callum O'Hare,Jefferson Caceres; Tyrese Campbell, Tom Cannon. Subs not used: Luke Faxon, Evan Easton, Billy Blacker.

Goals: One 15, Campbell 49, Brooks 63, Cannon 71, O’Hare 81 (Sheffield United)

Referee: James Bell (Sheffield)

Attendance: 6,009 (3,259)