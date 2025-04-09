Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

CHAIRMAN Tony Stewart has indicated that he will seek to make Matt Hamshaw the next permanent manager of Rotherham United if the boyhood Millers fan continues his successful start to life in the hot-seat.

The club made their former coach their boss until the end of the present League One season after sacking Steve Evans late last month.

Results and form have immediately picked up and the hometown man has transformed the mood in the camp, raising optimism about the prospects next term.

Stewart dropped a broad hint that he hopes it will still be Hamshaw in the hot-seat when the 2025/26 kicks off in August.

“We know Matt is keen to impress between now and May to potentially earn a longer contract and we are certainly open to the possibility of that happening,” he said.

Hamshaw has taken over with another AESSEAL New York Stadium ex-coach, Andy Warrington, as his number two.

Evans, a winner of two promotions during his first spell at the helm a decade ago, paid the price for a disappointing 11-month reign in which he failed to deliver on his pledge to lead a push for an instant return to the Championship.

Hamshaw's impact has galvanised supporters - many of who had been staying away from matches - and the atmosphere during the 2-1 home win over Blackpool was by far the best of the campaign.

Stewart used his column in the matchday programme last Saturday to say: “I'm delighted that Matt and Andy have accepted our offer to come back to the club,” Stewart said.

“We are conscious that it won't be an overnight fix but we are confident that Matt is an individual we can trust to deliver a product on and off the pitch which aligns with our vision for this club.

“It marks a new era at Rotherham United and an exciting one too. We are under no illusions that our season hasn't been as successful as we all wanted but I think it is vitally important that we look to the future rather than over our shoulders.”

Evans had been planning a number of summer exits but Hamshaw has stressed that everyone starts afresh under him.

Stewart said: “There are deals to be earned for players within the building. Since his appointment, Matt has made it very clear that there is a blank slate for everybody and he arrives with no pre-meditated decisions on anybody's futures.

“That means we have players and staff who are fully motivated to be the best versions of themselves every day.”

The chairman bade a dignified farewell to his friend, Evans, and assistant manager Paul Raynor who also shared in the climb from League Two to the second tier between 2012 and 2014. Coaches Gary Mills and Ian Pledger also departed in the cull a week last Sunday.

“It would be remiss of me not to place on record my thanks to our outgoing staff for their efforts,” Stewart said. “They are individuals who I have a great deal of respect for.

“Steve and Paul will always be remembered for the good times that they gave us.”

Hamshaw and Warrington earned three promotions as part of Paul Warne's New York backroom team and went on to achieve a fourth at Derby County.

Meanwhile, Millers chief operating officer Paul Douglas said that a combination of bad results and poor form had forced the club to part company with Evans.

When asked at Hamshaw's first press conference a day before the 2-0 win at Northampton Town on April 1 what had gone wrong, the COO replied: "The table is what went wrong.

“We planned to have another bounce-back season and it didn't come to pass. Steve and Tony have always acknowledged that football is an entertainment business. The level of entertainment wasn't what we'd hoped and, certainly, the position in the table wasn't what we'd hoped.

“We've certainly had our fair share of injury problems over the season. There were times – and this is my conjecture – that Steve probably spent longer than he hoped searching for his best side.

“It's not a question of individuals not being of the right calibre, we haven't had the blend we would have hoped for."

On Hamshaw's short-term appointment, he said: “An opportunity arises at a certain time and if the person takes that opportunity then things move on. We're going into this with a very open mind about the future.”