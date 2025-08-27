Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw is today holding talks with two targets as he seeks to sign the centre-half Rotherham United desperately need before the close of the summer transfer window.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers have until 11pm on Monday to strengthen their backline and adding a new central defender has been the boss's priority recruitment mission for the last few weeks.

Injuries in the position have cost them dearly in the early stages of the League One campaign and they finished last night's Carabao Cup tie at neighbours Barnsley with two full-backs and a wing-back playing at the heart of their rearguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've got conversations to have tomorrow with a couple of players,” Hamshaw said after a 2-1 defeat at Oakwell. “We will see what we can do, we'll see where we are. We are well aware of where we are short at the minute.”

Rotherham have had a number of names on their wanted list, with their main ones being defenders at clubs in higher divisions.

They may also bring in players in other roles and are prepared to let some members of their existing group leave to free up squad space and wages.

“We've got loads of plates spinning,” Hamshaw said. “We still need a couple more in. I'm going to have to shuffle the pack a little bit and might have to move one or two out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers are content with their attacking options now that they have landed loan strikers Martin Sherif and Kion Etete to complement last season's top scorer, Sam Nombe, who is sidelined at the moment by a hamstring issue.

They also have Jordan Hugill as an option while Josh Kayode is approaching fitness after a knee operation.

"We've brought in Sherif who has had a huge impact and I think we saw against Wigan Athletic and Barnsley what Kion can do,” Hamshaw said.