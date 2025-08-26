Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw lamentented his lack of centre-half options as Rotherham United bowed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of derby rivals Barnsley this evening.

They led 1-0 against fellow League One opposition at the break in the second-round tie at Oakwell but were pegged back in the second half and lost 2-1.

The visitors' only fit regular centre-back was Sean Raggett and when he was replaced during the second half to save him for this weekend's trip to Doncaster Rovers it left the Millers with a makeshift and lightweight defence.

"We brought off Sean with Saturday in mind," Hamshsaw said. "I'm not talking out of turn about my back three, but Barnsley then went a bit longer and won every first contact because I haven't got a recognised centre-half in there."

Rotherham finished the match with a trio of players under 6ft tall – wing-back Denzel Hall and full-backs Joe Rafferty and Reece James – as their rearguard.

The boss, who is without the injured Lenny Agbaire and Zak Jules, is seeking to add another central defender to his squad before next Monday's 11pm close of summer recruitment.

"It's something we need to address in this window," he said. "I'm sure we will. We'll have a couple more centre-halves back as well in the coming weeks. Once we get that, we'll start to look like a proper team."

The Millers opened the scoring when Ar'Jany bagged his first goal for the club with an effort from the edge of the penalty.

However, Barnsley made changes at the break and responded with goals from Jon Russell and Adam Phillips to shade the contest.

Rotherham are a young side in development and their inconsistency is bothering Hamshaw.

"I'm just frustrated because we know what we're capable of doing," he said. "We're showing it but not all the time.

"It's a local game and I know how much it means to the fans. They clapped us off at the end, which I'm really appreciative of.

"I want to start coming to places like this and winning games, not coming and having people saying: 'Ah, you did all right.' I don't want to do all right, I want to win matches."

He reserved praise for another player, midfielder Shaun McWilliams, whose night ended early to protect him for the forthcoming Doncaster showdown at the Eco-Power Stadium.

"I thought Shaun was excellent again after a really good second half against Wigan Athletic last Saturday," he said.

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane – who was a player at Derby County when Hamshaw was a coach there – said: "The first half, we were disappointed with it.

"It’s difficult when they score a goal and go ten behind the ball and frustrate you. I think our subs made a big difference. I didn’t want to bring on a couple (Adam Phillips and Nathanael Ogbeta) so early, if I am being honest.

"But I just felt that the game needed a bit more of the people who were sitting behind me in terms of their pace, running forward and looking after the ball when we got into good areas.

"I knew we’d create chances and the game would open up. I really, really enjoyed the second half. With and without the ball, we played some really good stuff."