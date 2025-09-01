Rotherham United new boy Thomas Holmes.

ROTHERHAM United today completed their summer recruitment by making deadline-day arrival centre-half Thomas Holmes their 13th signing of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old finalised a loan switch for the rest of the season from fellow League One side Luton Town with just minutes to spare before the 7pm close of business.

Manager Matt Hamshaw had been desperate to add to his options in central defence after injuries deprived him of the services of Lenny Agbaire and Sean Raggett.

The Millers landed Sheffield United loanee Jamal Baptiste last Friday and chairman Tony Stewart gave the green light for another addition this afternoon.

Hamshaw had spoken of bringing in an experienced man and Holmes fits the ball, having made well over 100 appearances in spells with Reading and the Hatters.

Most of the Ealing-born player's career has been spent in the Championship but he fell out of favour during Luton's unsuccessful battle against second-tier relegation last term and went on loan to FCV Dender EH, of Belgium's top division, for the second half of the campaign.

He will meet his new teammates for the first time tomorrow, before that evening’s Vertu Trophy opener at Bolton Wanderers, and will be a contender for the matchday 18 for Saturday's home league clash with Exeter City.

He has played twice this season for Luton, starting the 1-0 League Cup defeat at Coventry City and coming on as a late substitute in the 1-0 third-tier victory over Wigan Athletic at Kenilworth Road.

Meanwhile, Rotherham old by Chiedozie Ogbene is back in South Yorkshire after agreeing a loan move from Ipswich Town to Sheffield United.