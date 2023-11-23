Caretaker manager Wayne Carlisle wants the Rotherham United job permanently
The Millers number two is standing in for Matt Taylor, who lost his job at the start of the international break, and is set to be in charge when Leeds United come to AESSEAL New York Stadium for a Championship clash tomorrow night.
When asked at this afternoon's pre-match press conference whether he'd be interested in taking the role permanently, he said: "Yes, of course. An opportunity to manage at Championship level, I think anyone in football would relish that."
The 44-year-old former midfielder has had experience in caretaker positions in the past.
He knows that the best application he could put forward would be a win over the division's third-place side in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras and has yet to make his feelings known to the club.
"There hasn't really been an opportunity to, to be honest," he said. "It's simply been a case of we've picked it up and are running with it.
"The club are looking at their options with regards to a new manager. You guys (the media) have asked me the question and I'm happy to answer it."
Carlisle is being helped by coaches Scott Brown and Dan Green and he described the period as the trio have assumed control since Taylor's sacking as "pretty frantic".
He and his former boss have been in contact since chairman Tony Stewart pulled the trigger with Rotherham in the drop zone and having just lost 5-0 at Watford.
"It's been a difficult time," he said. "First and foremost, Matt's a friend, so when anything like this comes along there's disappointment. But we understand the nature of the industry we work in.
"We've got to move forward. Having spoken with Matt several times, I know he is urging us to do that and do our best job for the club and team.
"I can understand the decision. I wouldn't like to pass any further comment on it, if that's okay."
The Millers have drawn up a shortlist and have reached the interview stage in their hunt for their new boss.