INTERIM boss Wayne Carlisle today added his name to the list of contenders to be the next full-time manager of Rotherham United.

Rotherham United interim boss Wayne Carlisle

The Millers number two is standing in for Matt Taylor, who lost his job at the start of the international break, and is set to be in charge when Leeds United come to AESSEAL New York Stadium for a Championship clash tomorrow night.

When asked at this afternoon's pre-match press conference whether he'd be interested in taking the role permanently, he said: "Yes, of course. An opportunity to manage at Championship level, I think anyone in football would relish that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old former midfielder has had experience in caretaker positions in the past.

He knows that the best application he could put forward would be a win over the division's third-place side in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras and has yet to make his feelings known to the club.

"There hasn't really been an opportunity to, to be honest," he said. "It's simply been a case of we've picked it up and are running with it.

"The club are looking at their options with regards to a new manager. You guys (the media) have asked me the question and I'm happy to answer it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlisle is being helped by coaches Scott Brown and Dan Green and he described the period as the trio have assumed control since Taylor's sacking as "pretty frantic".

He and his former boss have been in contact since chairman Tony Stewart pulled the trigger with Rotherham in the drop zone and having just lost 5-0 at Watford.

"It's been a difficult time," he said. "First and foremost, Matt's a friend, so when anything like this comes along there's disappointment. But we understand the nature of the industry we work in.

"We've got to move forward. Having spoken with Matt several times, I know he is urging us to do that and do our best job for the club and team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can understand the decision. I wouldn't like to pass any further comment on it, if that's okay."