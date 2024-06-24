Cameron Dawson signs as Rotherham United take their recruitment into double figures
The capture of the 28-year-old on a two-year deal came on the same afternoon that the Millers landed midfielder Alex MacDonald as new boss Steve Evans seeks to build a squad that can win League One promotion next season.
Dawson has been a Sheffield Wednesday player since his youth days and his contract at Hillsborough had been about to expire.
Last term he made 20 appearances as the Owls managed to survive in the Championship but fell out of favour under Danny Rohl and was sidelined from January onwards.
The season before was spent on loan in League Two with Exeter City.
In total, he played 129 times for the Owls. Over the years, after his debut in 2016, he failed to establish himself consistently as their number one but proved he could be an effective performer at third-tier level.
A number of his Wednesday outings came in the Championship.
The shot-stopper is at a good age to take the next step and become a regular starter at Rotherham where he will vie with Dillon Phillips for the first-team jersey following the departure to Stoke City of Viktor Johansson.
