Rotherham United new boy Cameron Dawson.

GOALKEEPER Cameron Dawson today made the short trip across the Parkway to become Rotherham United's tenth summer signing.

The capture of the 28-year-old on a two-year deal came on the same afternoon that the Millers landed midfielder Alex MacDonald as new boss Steve Evans seeks to build a squad that can win League One promotion next season.

Dawson has been a Sheffield Wednesday player since his youth days and his contract at Hillsborough had been about to expire.

Last term he made 20 appearances as the Owls managed to survive in the Championship but fell out of favour under Danny Rohl and was sidelined from January onwards.

The season before was spent on loan in League Two with Exeter City.

In total, he played 129 times for the Owls. Over the years, after his debut in 2016, he failed to establish himself consistently as their number one but proved he could be an effective performer at third-tier level.

A number of his Wednesday outings came in the Championship.