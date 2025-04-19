Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is stretchered from the field against Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

CAMERON Dawson is unlikely to play again until next season after being stretchered off in Rotherham United's Good Friday League One clash with Mansfield Town.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkeeper suffered a deep wound to his leg in the second half of the 3-3 draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium and is poised to miss the final three matches of the run-in.

There is relief in the Millers camp that the injury isn't as serious as feared in the immediate aftermath of the 77th-minute incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teammate Hakeem Odoffin inadvertently caused the damage by sliding into Dawson in the build-up to Mansfield's second goal and reacted in shock afterwards.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is stretchered from the field against Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Manager Matt Hamshaw said: “Whan Haks walked away putting his hands on his head, I thought: ‘Oh no, this could be a really bad one.’

“It still is a bad one but it's not as serious as it could have been. Cam's got a gash on his leg. I think it will keep him out for the rest of the season.”

Dawson had fought his way back into the team for the last six matches following a five-month spell when he was understudy to Dillon Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid-table Rotherham built up a 3-1 lead against the 18th-placed Stags as they played their best football of the season in Hamshaw's first match since the 43-year-old was given the hot-seat permanently.

However, their depleted side blew up towards the end and they were pegged back by Nigel Clough's visitors.

The Millers were without six senior men through injury and the number of absences stretched to eight when midfielder Liam Kelly and striker Jordan Hugill also became unavailable.

The former was struck by a recurrence of the bug that had sidelined him earlier this month and Hugill was missing because of a pressing personal matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liam has had a second bout of his illness, which is disappointing,” Hamshaw said. “He probably rushed back last week a little bit, if I'm honest, and it has caught up with him.

“Jordan has a family issue that I'd rather not go into. It might come out later on.”

Rotherham will hope to see an improvement in Kelly before they head to Wigan Athletic on Easter Monday when Phillips will deputise for Dawson.