Pompey have met the Latics' asking price for the 25-year-old who last week asked to leave the DW Stadium and the announcement of a deal that takes him to Fratton Park is imminent.

“He trained yesterday and then things progressed from there. I was told late last night it was close,” said Wigan boss Shaun Maloney after watching his team lose 3-2 at home to Stevenage in League One this afternoon.

“I'd imagine that over the next 24 hours - or certainly 48 hours - it will get done.”

Callum Lang in action for Wigan Athletic. Picture: Bernard Platt

The Liverpudlian has been a figure of interest this month to Leam Richardson, boss of the Championship Millers. The head coach is an admirer from the time he was in charge of Wigan during the 2021/22 campaign when the wide man was a key performer in Athletic's charge to the third-tier title.

Lang, who has scored 31 goals in 143 Latics appearances, is vice-captain at the DW Stadium but was left out of the squad today following his transfer request.

Portsmouth are a former Premier League side who are top of League One while Rotherham are in bottom spot in the division above, eight points adrift of safety.

Pompey manager John Mousinho was non-committal following his side’s victory over Port Vale this afternoon, saying he would consult with the club's sporting director, Rich Hughes, about developments.

“I’ll speak to Rich and see where we are,” he said. “I’ve got no idea how things have moved over the past 24 to 48 hours.”