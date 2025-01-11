Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans labelled Rotherham United's performance today as “a step up” after watching his side dominate proceedings in a 3-1 triumph over Bolton Wanderers.

After three matches without defeat, the Millers turned in their best display of the season to climb three places in the League One table to 13th spot.

Momentum is building after a disappointing campaign and the margin of victory against the Trotters at AESSEAL New York Stadium could have been much greater.

"It was a progression," said the manager. "It was a step up from what we produced at Lincoln City (1-0 win) and at Huddersfield Town (0-0 draw).

“We knew today would be tough. Our boys wanted to play well. Their ability is not in question. It was about being willing to run hard and that's what they did.”

Goals from Mallik Wilks (penalty), Reece James and Sam Nombe put Rotherham in control of the contest before they conceded late on when John McAtee grabbed a consolation for the visitors.

“They've got such a talented group at Bolton,” Evans said. “If you give their team time, they can take you apart.

“We had to be high-intensity. Today we bossed the intensity, bossed the passion and bossed the chances.”

Bolton's sold-out away following called for the sacking of Wanderers boss Ian Evatt throughout the second half.

He responded by saying that his players needed to share some of the responsibility for the dismal loss.

“It’s a collective thing," he said. “I don’t send my players out to show that lack of courage, fight and energy. It’s about time that maybe I called them out because it’s me that gets it all.

“I’m okay to take it all, but sooner or later they have got to take responsibility. The first place I look is in the mirror, at myself. Some of them need to look at themselves too because that, for this club, wasn’t good enough.

“We were second best all over the pitch.”

Evans added: "Ian has been called out by their fans today, but he's a very good manager with a good squad of players."