Rotherham United centre-half Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​THE attitudes of Cameron Humphreys and Cohen Bramall have been praised by Steve Evans after the manager ended the duo's month-long exile from Rotherham United's matchday squad.

Centre-half Humphreys and left-back Bramall hadn't made the Millers' 18 since the November 23 League One loss at Crawley Town.

However, Evans brought them back for the Boxing Day home defeat against Wigan Athletic and both were used as substitutes in the second half, with the former being deployed in his customary role and the latter on the left of a four-man midfield.

The boss revealed that both had maintained their focus at the club's Roundwood base despite their frustration at being out of the first-team picture.

Recall: Cameron Humphreys.

“I've told the two lads two or three times in the last couple of weeks that their training has been of a high standard,” he said.

“Cam came on and looked like he'd never been away. He was strong. Cohen had one or two runs in a position he's probably not played in for most of his career.”

Evans brought the pair back into the fold after losing left-sided Zak Jules to illness and handing a start in the centre-half's place to Jamie McCart who was short on game time after a calf injury.

“We knew Jamie would run out of steam,” the manager said. “That's why we brought Cameron back on to the bench. He's trained really well. I've got no complaints on that front.

“We brought back Cohen as well because, with Zak coming out, we lacked any cover defensively if there was a problem on the left side.”

Even though Humphreys and Bramall are in favour again, there remains a chance that they will leave in the January transfer window.

Both were signed during the managerial tenure of Paul Warne and are in the final year of their three-year deals at AESSEAL New York Stadium.