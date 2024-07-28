Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Rotherham United against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans bowed to new boy Jonson Clarke-Harris's desire to get his Rotherham United career up and running by selecting him for yesterday's South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United.

The striker, who had missed the first five pre-season friendlies because of injury following his summer arrival, was champing at the bit to face the Blades at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Evans had been considering making the twice winner of the League One golden boot train for a few more days yet eventually granted the player's wish and allowed him to play the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were tempted not to put Jonson on the pitch but he's been looking in my window and all sorts at the training ground,” the boss smiled. “He's been giving me ‘the face’!”

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Rotherham United against Sheffield United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The plan was always to take off the centre-forward at half-time as he'd rejoined full group sessions only on Thursday.

“It's great to have ‘Jonno’ available,” Evans said. “He'll be a huge player for us in League One next term.”

Another close-season signing, midfielder Shaun McWilliams, who had been sidelined by a groin issue, also made the squad for the first time, although he remained on the bench throughout the 2-1 defeat against the Championship Blades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted him on the pitch but there was just nowhere to put him because I'd given my word to the two young trialists (Jack Holmes and Tobias Liversidge) that they would play,” Evans said.

Rotherham trailed 1-0 at the break but four substitutions at the interval revived them and they equalised within three minutes of the restart, when Holmes crossed for Joe Hungbo to score, before conceding a late goal to lose their unbeaten summer record.

“We had to change personnel to give people minutes on the pitch,” Evans said. “It gave us a foothold in the game. The goal comes from a great cross and it's a brilliant finish. Then there's half-chances in both boxes.”

The contest was heading for a draw until goalkeeper Dillon Phillips spilled a shot he should have held or turned around the post and the visitors followed up to bag an 88th-minute winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you make an error they're going to punish you,” Evans said. “It's a real class side that Chris (Wilder) has got. A lot of those players played in the Premier League last year.”