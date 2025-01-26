Louie Sibley scores against Burton Albion less than two minutes into his first game for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans absolved new boy Louie Sibley of any blame for Rotherham United's defeat at Burton Albion after the loanee made a scoring start to his Millers career.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old struck after only one minute and 47 seconds to fire the visitors in front at the Pirelli Stadium yesterday before the home side struck back to win 4-2.

Sibley met Andre Green's bouncing cross with an emphatic connection and Evans said: “It was a fantastic run, fantastic timing, a fantastic finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Louie will make us better. It's others who have let us down today. It's not one or two players, it's collectively. As a team, we were poor.”

The midfielder from Championship Oxford United became the club's first January arrival last Friday and went straight into the side for the Brewers clash.

Rotherham had been seeking to reinforce their engine room anyway and their need was made even more acute last week when they lost Shaun McWilliams to a hamstring injury for more than a month.

Sibley was chosen ahead of summer signing Liam Kelly who has fallen out of favour under Evans and has yet to see any League One action in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old former was an unused substitute for the Albion game and it remains to be seen just how much the former Coventry City man's playing prospects will be compromised now that Evans has added to the squad.

Speaking of Sibley's capture until the end of the season, the boss said: “We wanted someone who could add a bit of quality. Shaun McWilliams has been very good for us.

“We wanted to leave the other players in the same positions basically. The natural fill-in was Louie. He came in and trained really well on Friday.

“I think he's covered every blade of grass today. He's not had a lot of competitive starts with Oxford but he's had a lot of training-ground games so he was ready to play.”