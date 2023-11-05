Boss Matt Taylor's worry over Fred Onyedinma as loanee answers Rotherham United SOS call
With the Millers low on numbers because of injuries, the loan attacker played for 87 minutes of the 1-1 Championship home draw against Queens Park Rangers despite having suffered all week with an illness that kept him away from the club's training ground.
"I just hope that with his body being at a bit of a low we haven't put him at risk," said Taylor.
The boss cited the September example of centre-half Cameron Humphreys who turned out at Huddersfield Town despite suffering a bout of sickness and then tore his hamstring nine days later against Preston North End.
Taylor acknowledged that Onyedinma was below his best against QPR but was full of admiration for the way in which the 26-year-old was prepared to put the team before himself.
Speaking soon after the match, he said: "Fred did really well to get that far in the game. I probably kept him on for a little bit too long.
"I didn't think he had that extra bit to get past the opposition today. He was still the player who got the most attacking output for us but he never really had it in his legs or body to run past or bully someone.
"I wanted him on the pitch. Full credit to Fred because on the back of last week (a derby defeat and limp team performance at Sheffield Wednesday) we needed his physicality, his 'legs', his goal threat. He's a good player for us."
Onyedinma, on loan from Luton Town, will be monitored as Rotherham, who are in 22nd spot, gear up for Tuesday's visit of second-placed Ipswich Town.