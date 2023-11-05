CONCERNED boss Matt Taylor is keeping his fingers crossed that Fred Onyedinma suffers no after-effects following the winger's willingness to put his health on the line in Rotherham United's cause on Saturday.

Fred Onyedinma tries to make ground for Rotherham United against QPR in the Championship clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

With the Millers low on numbers because of injuries, the loan attacker played for 87 minutes of the 1-1 Championship home draw against Queens Park Rangers despite having suffered all week with an illness that kept him away from the club's training ground.

"I just hope that with his body being at a bit of a low we haven't put him at risk," said Taylor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss cited the September example of centre-half Cameron Humphreys who turned out at Huddersfield Town despite suffering a bout of sickness and then tore his hamstring nine days later against Preston North End.

Taylor acknowledged that Onyedinma was below his best against QPR but was full of admiration for the way in which the 26-year-old was prepared to put the team before himself.

Speaking soon after the match, he said: "Fred did really well to get that far in the game. I probably kept him on for a little bit too long.

"I didn't think he had that extra bit to get past the opposition today. He was still the player who got the most attacking output for us but he never really had it in his legs or body to run past or bully someone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I wanted him on the pitch. Full credit to Fred because on the back of last week (a derby defeat and limp team performance at Sheffield Wednesday) we needed his physicality, his 'legs', his goal threat. He's a good player for us."