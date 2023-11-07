ROTHERHAM United have yet to decide whether to recall Peter Kioso in the January transfer window following the defender's starring role with Peterborough United this season.

Manager Matt Taylor allowed the 24-year-old to drop down to League One on loan in the summer, believing the player wasn't ready for Championship football after a difficult first season at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Injuries have left the bottom-three Millers short on defensive numbers but the boss isn't rushing to make a decision despite Kioso's impact at London Road where he has become a big crowd favourite and been made captain.

“No, not at the moment," the boss replied when the Advertiser asked if a New Year return was in his thoughts.

Kioso, signed by then-manager Paul Warne, made only 11 second-tier appearances last season through a combination of groin and knee injuries and then being out of favour when he was available.

The former Luton Town man, who can also play as wing-back, has been a regular in the Posh team that have climbed to fourth place in the table.

“We felt it was the right thing for ‘PK’ to go and play League One football and he wanted to do the same.

“With no disrespect to his game, last season we didn't have enough from him to put him as a trusted body within the squad this time around. That's why he went out on loan.

“'m delighted he's doing well, I'm delighted he's playing consistently, I'm delighted he's injury-free,” Taylor said. “We know there's still a bit of an issue in the groin area.”

With Lee Peltier covering at centre-half in recent games, Rotherham have had only one contender for the right-back berth in young Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Dexter Lembikisa.

“That's the nature of the squad,” Taylor said. “We can't have 50 players in all different positions available all the time.

“PK is one we're monitoring. I've been to watch him this season, the staff have been to watch him too. Trust me, League One is a totally different animal to the Championship.”

The manager hasn't ruled out Kioso playing for the Millers this season.

“We'll assess it,” he said. “We'll make a decision when it needs to be made. I can guarantee that in the next ten weeks a lot will change in our squad.