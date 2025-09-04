Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have no plans to bring in more new faces following this week's close of the transfer window.

The Millers signed 13 men over the course of the summer for the club's 2025/26 League One campaign and could add to that figure if they targeted players who are without clubs following Monday's deadline day.

However, when he spoke to the media this afternoon, manager Matt Hamshaw dismissed that possibility, even though he is lower on numbers than he would have wanted because of a glut of injuries.

On the subject of free agents, he said: “I don't think they're for us at this moment. We've got what we've got in the building.

“We're really pleased with who we've recruited. We now need to start getting some consistency and to play as we need to be playing.”

Rotherham have a smaller playing budget than last year and owner Tony Stewart has allowed it to be taken to its limit. “The chairman has been supportive through the window," Hamshaw said. "He's arguably spent more money than he would have liked to.”

Rotherham have been hit hard by absences up front and are without frontmen Sam Nombe and Martin Sherif for Saturday's home date with Exeter City.

Centre-half has also been a problem position and the Millers are lacking the services of Lenny Agbaire and Sean Raggett.

They are hoping four other players who have been in the treatment room – striker Josh Kayode and midfield trio Kian Spence, Josh Benson and Hamish Douglas – could be available this weekend after prolonged absences.

“I'll be a happier man when we get our missing players back,” Hamshaw said. “Right now, the depth doesn't look amazing because of all those injuries.

“Once some of the players start coming back, we'll be better. It's quite obvious that we're quite light in the centre-forward area. Losing Nombe and Sherif has been a blow. Hopefully, ‘JJ’ (Kayode) should return soon.”

Rotherham head into the clash against 11th-placed Exeter City in 19th spot and seeking their second league win of the season.