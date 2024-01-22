LEAM Richardson has spelled out two reasons behind Rotherham United's lack of January recruitment as he admitted to his frustration over the club's dormant transfer window so far.

With the deadline now well under a fortnight away, the Millers have yet to make any signings as they bid to strengthen their squad for the Championship survival fight.

Players being away on international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations - as well as the Asian Cup - and top-flight sides hanging on to more squad members now that they can name nine substitutes are factors behind the slow rate of business, Richardson says.

“The Afcon is on, plus Premier League clubs have more subs now,” the head coach of six weeks said. “Teams have to protect themselves by keeping certain people within the building. It's frustrating at times for me, the group and the club.”

Richardson spoke earlier this month of his desire for as many as five new faces to reinforce his bottom-placed squad and the Millers have 11 days left in which to act.

"Rob (director of football Scott) and the recruitment guys are trying desperately hard to add to the group,” he said.

“We need bodies, we need a certain quality of player to help us with the challenge we have ahead of us.

“As a coach or manager, you want bodies in and a really good number of players to work with. Fingers crossed we can come to some kind of conclusions in the coming days.”

The only new-year incoming so far has been right-back Peter Kioso who has been recalled from a successful loan spell at League One Peterborough United.

The 24-year-old had his first taste of action since his return during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough, operating in a wing-back role when he replaced injured Cohen Bramall in the 36th minute.

“He's just as important as anybody," Richardson said. "We've got lads coming back from injury and hopefully lads coming through the door in the window.”