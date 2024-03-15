g

The former Wigan Athletic chief was brought in three months ago to reverse the slide of the club that cost manager Matt Taylor his job but knows it will be the summer before he can begin making changes in earnest.

Stewart rescued the Millers from administration in 2008 when they were in League Two and has since overseen seven years of Championship football.

He has declared publicly that he believes Richardson is the man for next season even though Rotherham are on a run of nine straight defeats and are certainties to be relegated from the second tier this term.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The head coach said: “The chairman has been very supportive. I've found him very open and thoughtful.

“He's a very good person. He's got the best interests of the football club at heart and has had for the last 16 years.

“He's very aware that we need to put our foot forward again. Sometimes football's like a clock face: it comes round and it's your turn to press the reset button. It's Rotherham's turn to press the reset button and go again.”

The two men have held get-togethers to discuss what is required and Richardson says neither of them have held back in offering their views.

“I am honest with the chairman and he is very honest back to myself,” he said. “I think it's important to have that relationship. I'd hate to meet somebody years down the line and have them say: ‘Why didn't you tell me? Why didn't you give me your thoughts?’

“It doesn't mean I'm right, it doesn't mean I'm wrong, but I'm very transparent in my thoughts and how I see environments and cultures.

“It's important that I relay that information. Fingers crossed, we can go forward from there and make the right decisions.”

The end of season is expected to see the departure of a number of players whose deals are up and Richardson may also seek to move on some members of his squad who are still under contract.