The Wigan Athletic hitman was one of three players the Millers brought in on loan yesterday in the final hours of the winter transfer window to boost their battle for Championship survival.

Richardson knows Wyke well from his time in the hot-seat at the DW Stadium and was prepared to let striker Georgie Kelly leave on a permanent deal to make room for the 31-year-old who has been a regular scorer at lower-league level for the Latics, Sunderland, Bradford City and Carlisle United.

“Charlie slotted in here within five minutes because of the type of character he is,” the head coach said.

Rotherham United loan capture Charlie Wyke in action for Wigan Athletic.

“He's not starting at page one with me. I've worked with him for a number of years and know him personally and professionally. It's great to have him on board.

“I think people are aware of how good a player he is. He's a striker who has scored goals for many seasons. I know what he's like as a person so I know exactly what I'm putting in the dressing room. He'll be a really good help for the young lads and the senior lads.”

The other AESSEAL New York Stadium arrivals were Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota and young Sheffield United wing-back Femi Seriki and, along with Wyke, they could be in the squad for tomorrow's home clash with high-flying Southampton.

Richardson divided his time between New York and Rotherham's Roundwood training complex last night as he helped to broker the deals and didn't set off home until after midnight.

He spoke with manager Chris Wilder and other Blades staff about the speedy Seriki, who spent last season on loan at Rochdale in League Two, before the 21-year-old's short-distance move across the Parkway went through.

“Femi comes with really good credentials, firstly as a person, which is huge to me,” Richardson said. “He adds to the balance on our right side. He has energy and athleticism.

“Fingers crossed, he can have a really good experience. The geography is really good for him and the group will be good for him. It's a really good, healthy challenge for him.”

Rinomhota, aged 26, made his name at Reading and has spent all of his career at second-tier level. He racked up more than 40 appearances for Cardiff last season in his first year in South Wales before finding his game-time limited this term.

The Millers came close to landing him in the 2023 summer window, when Matt Taylor was in charge, and revisited their interest this time around.

“He's a very good person, a very good professional,” Richardson said. “He's dynamic and brings a lot of experience. He gives us depth. He's a good person to add to the changing room.”