Boss hope over for Rotherham United caretaker chief Wayne Carlisle

INTERIM boss Wayne Carlisle admits any chance of him becoming the next permanent manager of Rotherham United has been dashed by the midweek loss at Hull City.
By Paul Davis
Published 29th Nov 2023, 19:51 GMT
The 44-year-old, who has stepped up from assistant boss to hold the reins during the search for Matt Taylor's successor, had his fingers crossed that a good result at the MKM Stadium might thrust him into contention.

However the Millers were beaten 4-1 as their dismal Championship run on the road this season stretched to eight defeats in nine games.

“I think it will be someone else, I've got to be honest,” he said. “The chairman and the club, I think they’ve looked elsewhere in the last few days, from what I can gather. I think they'll continue to look elsewhere.

Rotherham United caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle during the match at Hull City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I hope I'm still in the frame but the reality is I'll just have to wait and see.”

A new boss is likely to want to bring in his own backroom team, which would put in jeopardy the positions of Carlisle and the two coaches who have been helping him, Scott Brown and Dan Green.

“They're things for the next manager and the club,” he said. “I have to just do what I'm told at the minute.”

Carlisle presided over last Friday’s 1-1 home draw with Leeds United in his first game in charge.

