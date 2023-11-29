INTERIM boss Wayne Carlisle admits any chance of him becoming the next permanent manager of Rotherham United has been dashed by the midweek loss at Hull City.

g

The 44-year-old, who has stepped up from assistant boss to hold the reins during the search for Matt Taylor's successor, had his fingers crossed that a good result at the MKM Stadium might thrust him into contention.

However the Millers were beaten 4-1 as their dismal Championship run on the road this season stretched to eight defeats in nine games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it will be someone else, I've got to be honest,” he said. “The chairman and the club, I think they’ve looked elsewhere in the last few days, from what I can gather. I think they'll continue to look elsewhere.

Rotherham United caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle during the match at Hull City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I hope I'm still in the frame but the reality is I'll just have to wait and see.”

A new boss is likely to want to bring in his own backroom team, which would put in jeopardy the positions of Carlisle and the two coaches who have been helping him, Scott Brown and Dan Green.

“They're things for the next manager and the club,” he said. “I have to just do what I'm told at the minute.”