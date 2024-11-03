As the light faded, literally and figuratively, the mood in the stands darkened.

Jordan Hugill captains Rotherham United against Cheltenham Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IF Paul Raynor said it once in five minutes of anger and frustration that constituted his after-match interview, he said it half-a-dozen times.

“We didn't do enough.”

The assistant boss was reflecting on a day of shame at AESSEAL New York which had seen Rotherham United dumped out of the FA Cup at the first-round stage by opponents from a lower division.

League Two beat League One. And League One made it pretty easy for League Two to do so.

Missing from the media suite was Steve Evans, only the second time this season the manager hasn't made an appearance post match on a Saturday.

Missing on the pitch earlier against Cheltenham Town ... well, a number of Millers players, if we're being honest. Some, not all, didn't appear to be putting in their best shift.

Boos pockmarked the afternoon: a murmur of them at half-time when their side were already behind, more of them through the second half when their side showed no signs of fighting back, a crescendo at the final whistle when their side trooped away as miserably as they'd played.

Raynor didn't hold back.

Striker Sam Nombe came on at half-time for Rotherham United against Cheltenham Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Yeah, I feel let down by the players,” he said. “We've had lots of ups over the years at this place, but that was pretty low out there today and very, very disappointing.

“I don't want to sugar-coat it. I don't want to make excuses because there are no excuses. We didn't do enough.

“We felt good coming into the game. We'd got an important win in the league the week before, we had a bit of confidence and it was a bubbly week in training.

“We felt confident that the boys were up for an FA Cup tie. It looked like Cheltenham were up for the FA Cup today and, sadly, we weren't.

Rotherham United assistant boss Paul Raynor on the touchline against Cheltenham Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“If you're not 100 per cent focused, it comes back to bite you. Some guys have obviously gone out there and – I hope it's only sub-consciously – not given Cheltenham the respect they deserved. That's why we got beat.”

Empty seats surrounded an empty performance, with less than 3,000 paying customers inside New York and only the 220 from Cheltenham receiving value for money.

For more than half an hour, nothing happened, then a corner was played low to the edge of the penalty area by the visitors.

Joel Colwill's right boot didn't make the strongest connection with the ball and, sadly, neither did Cameron Dawson's gloves as the goalkeeper patted the ball over the line.

Rotherham's response was instant, Cameron Humphreys launching high and long, Jordan Hugill winning a good header and Mallik Wilks' quick feet and nose for a goal doing the rest.

It looked like the Millers were ready to seize the initiative, but on the stroke of half-time Humphreys wasn't close enough to Colwill and the Cheltenham man struck spectacularly with a diving header.

After the interval, Jack Holmes lost possession in his own half just when he looked to be getting away and Ethon Archer began to wander towards Rotherham's net.

Joe Rafferty's attempt at a challenge wasn't as strong as it needed to be, neither was Humphreys' and Zak Jules didn't get across to cover.

Suddenly, there was only the keeper to beat. Archer took aim, Archer bullseye.

“Cheltenham came here, were solid and defended properly,” Raynor said. “They put their bodies on the line, headed balls out of their own box, worked incredibly hard and got back into shape.

“We didn't do that. For their three goals, we had the opportunity to do it and didn't. For all three, it was poor basic defending.

“Congratulations to Cheltenham. They did a very, very professional, honest job. We should go through with what we've got on the pitch today. We didn't do enough.”

As the light faded, literally and figuratively, the mood in the stands darkened.

“I don't want to sit here and make excuses about anything,” said Raynor in response to the booing. “We got beaten by the better side, the more clinical side.”

Hugill's shot right at the end was the only time Joe Day was troubled in the second half and, so, another year brought yet another FA Cup bad memory.

Rotherham don't beat league sides in this competition. Bradford City were their last victims, back in November 2013 when Evans and Raynor were in charge the first time around.

On that basis, maybe the result wasn't even a shock, just shocking.

There are questions about some players, maybe some players have questions themselves. That's a debate for another article.

Raynor departed, having managed to keep his temper in check.

The number two had been right: the Millers didn't do enough.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty (Alex MacDonald 69), Cameron Humphreys, Zak Jules, Cohen Bramall; Christ Tiehi (Sam Nombe H-T), Hakeem Odoffin, Joe Powell (Liam Kelly 69); Jack Holmes (Joe Hungbo 69), Jordan Hugill, Mallik Wilks (Ben Hatton 74). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Sean Raggett, Harrison Duncan, Reece James.

Cheltenham (4-2-3-1): Joe Day; Lewis Payne, Sam Stubbs, Scot Bennett, Tom Bradbury; Liam Kinsella, Luke Young, Jordan Thomas (Arkell Jude-Boyd 69), Joel Colwill (Tom Pett 87), Ethan Archer; George Miller (Matty Taylor 87). Subs not used: Mamadou Diallo, Manni Norkett, Ryan Bowman, Liam Dulson, Ibrahim Bakare, Harrison Sohna.

Goals: Wilks 37 (Rotherham); Colwill 36, 45, Archer 58 (Cheltenham).

Referee: Adam Herczeg (County Durham).

Attendance: 2,770 (220).