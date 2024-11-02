Hakeem Odoffin in first-half action for Rotherham United against Cheltenham Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOOS rang out at AESSEAL New York Stadium as Rotherham United added another layer of misery to their record in the FA Cup today.

The League One Millers were dumped out at the first-round stage by League Two Cheltenham Town who were worthy of their shock victory.

Maybe it wasn't a shock at all really, Rotherham are so poor in this competition that it's now 11 years since they last beat an EFL side in it.

Fans had voiced their displeasure during the second half and were even more vocal at the final whistle.

Defeat came at a price, with the club missing out on £45,000 of prize money that goes with a second-round place and having to settle for £15,000 as early losers.

They fielded a strong side to no avail as few players did themselves justice.

A low-key tie produced a low-key opening period and 15 minutes were on the clock before either side had a serious attempt on goal, Christ Tiehi screwing a shot wide for the home team.

The contest continued in the same vein and the half-hour mark passed with both goalkeepers being virtual spectators.

Cohen Bramall was causing problems down the left flank with his pace but it was Cheltenham heads or feet getting on the end of his deliveries rather than Rotherham ones.

Parts of the West Stand were closed and the South Stand remained empty, with the small band of away followers being housed on the east side of the stadium.

The game suddenly sprang to life with two goals in a minute.

Cheltenham struck first when Joel Colwill tried his luck from just inside the box after a corner - needlessly conceded by Cameron Humphreys - was played low to him and Cameron Dawson's fumble turned a routine save into a 1-0 lead for the visitors.

That advantage lasted for only a matter of seconds as Mallik Wilks bagged for the fourth time in his loan spell.

It was quite a tame affair for the master of the wonder-goal as the wide man latched on to Jordan Hugill's feed to slide the ball past keeper Joe Day and inside a post in front of the North Stand.

There was nothing tame about the header that saw the Millers fall behind again, on the stroke of half-time, Colwill spectacularly putting himself on the scoresheet again with a diving header.

Rotherham had handed a start to winger Jack Holmes, the summer signing from non-league who had stated his claim with a series of impressive league cameos off the bench.

Centre-half Sean Raggett was back in the squad for the first time since the visit of Birmingham City after recovering from bone bruising and was among the substitutes.

Alongside him were two teenagers: attacker Ben Hatton and central defender Harrison Duncan.

In the opposition backline was Sam Stubbs, son of former Millers manager Alan.

The Millers brought on Sam Nombe at the break to bolster their attack but it was the team from the division below who were next to score.

The home defence made it far too easy for Ethan Archer to run through them and clip a shot into the far corner.

Rotherham made more substitutions in a bid to force their way back into the tie but created few openings. Hugill shooting wide at the back post and then forcing a save from Day was the best they could manage.

Cue the boos on another ignominious FA Cup day for them.

You have to go all the way back to November 9 2013, when Bradford City were beaten 3-0 at New York, for the last time the Millers were too good for a league side in this tournament.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty (Alex MacDonald 69), Cameron Humphreys, Zak Jules, Cohen Bramall; Christ Tiehi (Sam Nombe H-T), Hakeem Odoffin, Joe Powell (Liam Kelly 69); Jack Holmes (Joe Hungbo 69), Jordan Hugill, Mallik Wilks (Ben Hatton 74). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Sean Raggett, Harrison Duncan, Reece James.

Cheltenham (4-2-3-1): Joe Day; Lewis Payne, Sam Stubbs, Scot Bennett, Tom Bradbury; Liam Kinsella, Luke Young, Jordan Thomas (Arkell Jude-Boyd 69), Joel Colwill (Tom Pett 87), Ethan Archer; George Miller (Matty Taylor 87). Subs not used: Mamadou Diallo, Manni Norkett, Ryan Bowman, Liam Dulson, Ibrahim Bakare, Harrison Sohna.

Goals: Wilks 37 (Rotherham); Colwill 36, 45, Archer 58 (Cheltenham).

Referee: Adam Herczeg (County Durham).

Attendance: 2,770 (220).