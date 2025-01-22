Blow for Rotherham United after injury scan on Shaun McWilliams
The summer signing limped out of last Saturday's win over Charlton Athletic and there had been hopes that his hamstring issue would be diagnosed as just tightness.
However, a scan has revealed damage that will deprive the Millers of the 26-year-old for a prolonged period.
“Shaun looks like being out for four or five weeks,” said manager Steve Evans of the player who had hit top form and been a big part in the League One club's upturn in form and results.
“The kid's been top-class for us since the turn of the year. He's given us a platform to go and do what we've done in recent weeks.”
Cohen Bramall replaced McWilliams against Charlton and, after impressing off the bench in the last few matches, is a likely starter at Burton Albion this weekend.
“You've seen the effect he has had when he's come on lately,” Evans said. “He's been a real strength of ours in the last half-hour of games. When one goes down, it's an opportunity for another to step up.”
Bramall rolled his ankle in the Addicks clash but has reported no ill effects. Left-back Reece James' groin complaint in the same game was minor and he, too, should be fit to face Burton.
Meanwhile, Millers youngster Hamish Douglas’s loan spell at Warrington Town has been extended until the end of February.
