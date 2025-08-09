Rotherham United newcomer Josh Benson. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

SUMMER signing Josh Benson could be out of action until the middle of September after breaking down only weeks into his move to Rotherham United.

The midfielder arrived at AESSEAL New York Stadium in pre-season with a chequered fitness record after four injury-troubled years at Barnsley and earned a 12-month contract by impressing on trial.

His misfortune has continued with his new club and he has been hit by an ankle issue that forced him to miss today's 1-0 League One loss at Stevenage and is expected to sideline him for more than a month.

“I think he could be a while,” manager Matt Hamshaw said after defeat on the second weekend of the season had dropped his side to 15th spot in the table.

“We're possibly looking at four to six weeks. That's the initial diagnosis.”

Benson, aged 25, came on as a substitute in the opening-day win over Port Vale and then played and scored in a 2-0 triumph in the midweek private friendly against Sheffield United.

“He rolled his ankle against Port Vale and we thought he was all right,” Hamshaw said. “Then he got caught on it first thing after scoring a penalty on Tuesday.”

The player was spotted wearing a protective boot on the touchline at the Lamex Stadium where centre-half Sean Raggett – who was the other scorer against the Blades – made his competitive return after being out since February with a knee problem.

It was a tough day for the Millers who played poorly and saw strikers Sam Nombe and Kion Etete limp off with hamstring and groin complaints respectively.

Their casualty count is mounting as midfielder Kian Spence, centre-forward Josh Kayode and wing-back Marvin Kaleta are also in the treatment room at the moment.

Rotherham have two more away days coming up, at League Two Salford City in the Carabao Cup next Tuesday and then at Cardiff City on August 16.

Hamshaw is keen to add more new blood as he juggles his depleted squad in the early stages of the campaign

“It's next one up, it has to be,” he said. “We need a bit more strength in numbers to help us through. It feels like we're ... not down to the bare bones, but we'll be asking youngsters to step up when they're not properly ready.”