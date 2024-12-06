Rotherham United forward Andre Green.

A PLAYER who was once a target for Rotherham United heads the list of absentees for the Millers' opponents this weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Beesley was on the club's radar during the managerial tenure of Paul Warne but chose to join Blackpool from Rochdale in January 2022 rather than come to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 27-year-old frontman has suffered a knee injury and is out of action for the Seasiders who face Steve Evans' men in a League One clash on Saturday at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is also lacking the services of a number of other first-teamers.

Rotherham United forward Andre Green.

Left-back Hayden Coulson has a quad problem and winger CJ Hamilton has a thigh issue, as does centre-half Elkan Baggott, on loan from Premier League Ipswich Town.

Earlier this week, the Seasiders were checking on centre-forward Jordan Rhodes who suffered possible concussion in last Sunday's FA Cup loss against Birmingham City and had to be substituted.

Blackpool’s 2-1 triumph at Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night was their second third-tier victory in succession after eight outings without a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham have virtually a clean bill of health, with only loan striker Esapa Osong (groin) unavailable.

Attacker Andre Green, back after a 14-month absence, could make the bench.

****************

One to watch

Kyle Joseph came through the ranks at Wigan Athletic and was rated highly enough for Swansea City to pay £500,000 for him three years ago. He never made a league start for the Swans and moved to Blackpool for an undisclosed fee in July 2023. Now aged 23, the striker had scored seven times in 22 appearances this term before last night's trip to Shrewsbury Town.

Form guide

Blackpool: LDLLWLW

Rotherham: WLLWLW

The Seasiders lost 2-1 at home to Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Recent meetings

Feb 11 2023, Championship: Blackpool 0 Millers 0

Sep 14 2022, Championship: Millers 3 Blackpool 0

Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Harding, Georgie Kelly

Jan 1 2020, League One: Millers 2 Blackpool 1

Michael Smith, Dan Barlaser

Oct 12 2019, League One: Blackpool 1 Millers 2

Michael Smith, Clark Robertson

May 5 2018, League One: Millers 1 Blackpool 0

Will Vaulks

Opposition boss

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Manchester United centre-half Steve Bruce is one of the most experienced bosses in the EFL and includes Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United among the clubs he has managed. He led Birmingham to promotion to the Premier league and twice repeated that feat with Hull. The 63-year-old took the hot-seat at Blackpool in September.

Man in the middle

Sebastian Stockbridge is a referee development officer for Durham County Football Association. The Tyne and Wear official has been on the EFL list for 12 years and has risen as high as the Championship. He has recent experience of a Rotherham game, having taken charge of the 2-1 home win over Huddersfield Town in August. Stockbridge was the referee when the Millers won the Papa Johns Trophy Final against Sutton United in April 2022.

The odds

A Blackpool win is 11/10 and a Rotherham victory 12/5. A draw is 12/5. Forty-eight contests between the clubs since 1920 have brought 21 wins for the Millers and 19 for the Seasiders.