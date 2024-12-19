Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

LESS than ten minutes into his first outing in more than a year, it happened.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre Green took a whack on the tendon that had seen him spend 14 months in the Rotherham United shadows.

At first he was concerned, then he felt really good about himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Achilles had stood up to the challenge. The Millers forward knew he was back.

Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

He can't recall his first touch in that behind-closed-doors friendly at South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers late last month but he has full recollection of hitting the deck.

“I remember getting smashed and that worried me,” he said. “I stopped the ball dead, turned and there were two people coming at me. One kicked me right on the actual Achilles but I was able to carry on. That reassured me that everything was okay.”

His late cameo off the bench led to him being an unused substitute in the League One win over Lincoln City on December 3, playing for 45 minutes in the Vertu Trophy triumph against Tranmere Rovers ten days later and starring in last Saturday's 3-0 third-tier victory over Northampton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It felt a bit surreal at Doncaster," he said. "I'd kind of forgotten what the feeling of playing was like.

“When the gaffer said I was going to be involved, I couldn't wait. To get minutes was a great feeling. It was just excitement really.

“I didn't put any pressure on myself, I didn't care how well I was going to play. The adrenaline got me through it.”

The 26-year-old is set for further action at Mansfield Town this weekend and has added motivation to do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and partner Alice had their first child within days of his surgery on his ruptured tendon in October 2023 and little Alaia has started coming to Millers matches.

“My situation is different now," he said. “I'll have my daughter in the stands. I want to do it for her, for my family.

“It's been a tough year for everyone. They've been there every step of the way for me, which has been really beneficial. It's been difficult for them.”

The availability of a forward of his quality is a huge boost to a squad seeking to thrust themselves into the top half of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paul Douglas (chief operating officer) said to me the other day, it's like having a new signing,” he said.

“I'm a new face, a new dynamic, something different. I feel good and I'll do my best. I'll try to stretch the game and run in behind. I'll push myself and my body to help the team get results.”

He thought back to that incident against Rovers when he passed the biggest test of his long recovery.

“Getting smashed was good for my confidence,” he said. “It told me I can get past that barrier.”