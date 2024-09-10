AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM United were today quick to praise the vast majority of their supporters after barring two fans from AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The bans follow incidents on the day of the Millers' Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town on August 31.

The club have cited “anti-social behaviour” as the reason both individuals will no longer be allowed entry at New York.

In a statement issued this morning they said: “It is always with great reluctance that we communicate messages of this nature as it is done so in the knowledge that, on the whole, our supporters represent our club and town magnificently in the stands at home and on the road.”

Steve Evans' Millers beat Huddersfield 2-1, coming from behind to record the first victory of their League One campaign and sparking rousing scenes in the stands.

The statement added: “Our messaging has been clear and consistent in communicating that the club operates a zero-tolerance approach towards anti-social behaviour of any kind and it will always be our responsibility to ensure that any perpetrators are removed from the matchday environment at our first-team home.

“We can confirm that following incidents against the Terriers, supporters were ejected, cautioned by the Police and subsequently banned from attending future matches.

“It would be remiss of us not to conclude by adding that the atmosphere against Huddersfield Town was excellent and we continue to be incredibly grateful to our fanbase for the way in which they support Steve Evans and the team.”

The Millers are at New York again this Saturday when they take on Burton Albion.