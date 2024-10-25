Ban threat ... why Mallik Wilks has to tread carefully for Rotherham United against Stevenage
The attacker has accumulated four yellow cards already this season and if he picks up another at AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow he will be in line for a one-match ban.
The cut-off point for a suspension for five cautions is 19 third-tier fixtures and the Millers have played only 13 games so far.
Even if he stays out of the referee's notebook against Stevenage, the loanee faces a tough test in avoiding a ban at some stage next month. Tomorrow's encounter brings a New York return for old boy Alex Revell who famously won two promotions with the Millers under Steve Evans a decade ago.
The former striker went on to be part of Evans' backroom staff as a coach at Stevenage and took the manager's job there when the Scot came back to Rotherham for a second spell in the S60 hot-seat in April.
"We had two and a half years together that were incredible," Revell said. "Steve's a good friend away from football. I speak to him and (Millers number two ) Paul Raynor.
"I have great respect for them both because of what they've achieved and what they've done for me personally."
Thirteenth-placed Stevenage will be hit hard by absentees when they take on Rotherham who are four spots below the visitors and looking to bounce back from two successive league losses.
Central defender Carl Piergianni and midfielder Louis Thompson are suspended while centre-half trio Dan Sweeney, Charlie Goode and Nathan Thompson are injured.
****************
ONE TO WATCH
Elliott List is in his sixth season with Stevenage, having begun his career with Gillingham. The 27-year-old midfielder has played well over 150 times for the club and this term has scored three times in ten outings.
FORM GUIDE
Millers: WWWDLL
Stevenage: WWLLWL
Stevenage were 1-0 winners at Mansfield Town last Saturday before losing 2-0 at home to Cambridge United on Tuesday.
PAST MEETINGS
Feb 15 2014, League One: Millers 2 Stevenage 1
Wes Thomas, Lee Frecklington
Nov 16 2013, League One: Stevenage 0 Millers 3
Ben Pringle, Claude Davis, Michael O'Connor
Nov 3 2012, FA Cup: Millers 3 Stevenage
Mark Bradley, Frecklington 2
Jan 25 2011, League Two: Stevenage 3 Millers 0
Oct 9 2010, League Two: Millers 1 Stevenage 1 Nicky Law
OPPOSITION BOSS
The man in the Stevenage hot-seat needs no introduction to Rotherham United. Alex Revell spent three and a half years as a Millers striker between 2011 and 2015 and helped the club climb from League Two to the Championship. Stevenage turned to the 41-year-old, who had been coaching at the Lamex, after Steve Evans left to return to New York Stadium in April. He has made a good start and has led his side near the top half of League One.
MAN IN THE MIDDLE
Sunny Singh Gill is a former prison officer who in 2022 became the first British South Asian referee in the Football League since his father, Jarnail Singh. The Middlesex official has gone on to referee in the Championship and Premier League. He was the man in the middle when Rotherham lost 2-0 at home to Southampton last season. This term, he has issued 32 cautions and sent off one player in nine outings.
THE ODDS
A Rotherham win is 9/10 and an away victory 3-1, with a draw being offered at 23/10. In five clashes between the sides, all since 2010, the Millers have three wins and Stevenage one.
