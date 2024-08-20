Ban and fine as Rotherham United manager Steve Evans accepts FA rap

By Paul Davis
Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:57 BST
Rotherham United boss Steve Evans following the final whistle at Exeter City. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United boss Steve Evans following the final whistle at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United boss Steve Evans following the final whistle at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford
ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans will be missing from the touchline at AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight after admitting an FA charge of misconduct.

The Millers manager chose not to contest the case which involved a League One opening-day incident at Exeter City.

His punishment is a one-game touchline ban, which he is serving in tonight's Bristol Street Motors Trophy group-stage tie against Mansfield Town, and a £1,000 fine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will be back in the dugout when Rotherham travel to Wycombe Wanderers for a league clash on Saturday.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans following the final whistle at Exeter City. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United boss Steve Evans following the final whistle at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United boss Steve Evans following the final whistle at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The FA alleged that Evans “used improper language and/or behaviour and/or questioned the integrity of a match official in or around the changing rooms” after a 1-0 loss at St James Park on August 10.

The boss was fuming after the Exeter defeat and confronted the referee and his assistants.

“I told them what I thought,” he said. “Sometimes you tell them what you think and if it oversteps the line you take the consequences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don't think there were many Millers fans who thought that we were very good. I don't want to get in further trouble but I didn't think the referee was very good.”

Evans' length of ban and size of fine are the FA's standard ones for this type of offence.

Related topics:Steve EvansLeague OneWycombe WanderersMansfield TownBristol Street Motors Trophy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.