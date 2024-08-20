Ban and fine as Rotherham United manager Steve Evans accepts FA rap
The Millers manager chose not to contest the case which involved a League One opening-day incident at Exeter City.
His punishment is a one-game touchline ban, which he is serving in tonight's Bristol Street Motors Trophy group-stage tie against Mansfield Town, and a £1,000 fine.
He will be back in the dugout when Rotherham travel to Wycombe Wanderers for a league clash on Saturday.
The FA alleged that Evans “used improper language and/or behaviour and/or questioned the integrity of a match official in or around the changing rooms” after a 1-0 loss at St James Park on August 10.
The boss was fuming after the Exeter defeat and confronted the referee and his assistants.
“I told them what I thought,” he said. “Sometimes you tell them what you think and if it oversteps the line you take the consequences.
“I don't think there were many Millers fans who thought that we were very good. I don't want to get in further trouble but I didn't think the referee was very good.”
Evans' length of ban and size of fine are the FA's standard ones for this type of offence.
