KION Etete is poised for a prolonged period on the sidelines after being hit by another injury in his Rotherham United loan spell.

The striker is expected to be out of action until Christmas and his absence may well stretch into next year.

The 23-year-old Cardiff City man, who had already missed games because of groin and knee complaints, damaged his quad during a training session at the Millers' Roundwood base in the build-up to last weekend's 2-1 win at Northampton Town.

“It's looking like it could be two or three months, but it could be longer,” said manager Matt Hamshaw. “We're taking as much care of him and giving him as much treatment as we can.

“Unfortunately he's ripped his quad, so not so clever. It's really bad news for Kion individually and also us as a club. We'd managed his match minutes to get him back from his previous injury. It was something and nothing in training.

“I'm gutted for him because he's a great lad. He's come here to try to rejuvenate his career and now he's got an injury, which is sad for all parties.

“When he actually did the injury in training, his speed was at about a 7. That might not mean anything to some people, but you usually get to around a 10 with your speed before an injury. He wasn't even flat-out sprinting.”

Etete had made nine appearances since arriving at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer for a season-long stay and it remains to be seen whether he stays in South Yorkshire beyond the January transfer window.

There is much better news concerning Sean Raggett who had been facing up to three months in the treatment room when he suffered a quad injury in late August in the Carabao Cup clash at Barnsley.

The centre-half rejoined the main group this week well ahead of schedule and is on course to make the matchday 18 for Saturday's League One visit of 13th-placed Leyton Orient.

Hamshaw, who has been low on defensive numbers because of the club's casualty list, said: “He’s trained since Tuesday and he’s trained well.

“It will be good to have a bit of competition at the back. I feel like I've not really had that. It's always been a case of the defenders kind of picking themselves, which I don't really want.

“I don't want to take unnecessary risks but, at the same time, I want my best players out there. He'll go into the squad on Saturday, so that's positive. It's a huge boost, obviously, having him and (striker) Sam Nombe back. We all saw the impact that Sam had last Saturday.”

Meanwhile, the boss has welcomed the fact that the FA Cup first-round draw has given his men a tie at New York against League Two high-fliers Swindon Town.

“I'm just glad we're at home, that's the top and bottom of it,” he said. “Swindon are flying so it'll be a good game.”

The tie is likely to be played on Saturday November 1.