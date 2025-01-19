Andre Green sets Rotherham United on their way against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

‘IN red and white we'll stand and fight, we're Millermen.’

Rotherham United's unofficial anthem rang out before kick-off at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Fans were singing it and the players were obviously taking note because what followed was Rotherham United's most exhilarating display of the season.

Eight days after the demolition of Bolton Wanderers came Saturday's utter destruction of Charlton Athletic.

The Millers weren't so much standing and fighting as running and dominating. The swarming, and swivelling, the darting and dashing, the bursts and the bustling, they were all too much for an Addicks side overwhelmed by their opponents' crushing superiority.

Six games unbeaten, one win from the top 10, a team light years better than the one that struggled in the early stages of the League One campaign ... something scarily good is beginning to stir in S60.

“Brillliant,” said Steve Evans. And, for once, the boss couldn't be accused of hyperbole.

“It shouldn't have been a two-goal difference, it should have been an eight-goal difference with all the chances and dominance we had, particularly in the second half,” he added. “That's a good Charlton side with a manager in Nathan Jones who's managed in the Premier League.

Alex MacDonald fires in the second goal for Rotherham United against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“The boys implemented the game-plan and it worked. If you get the performances right, the results will come. That is what is showing now. The supporters have enjoyed a really good day. My god, they deserve it.”

All correct again, Big Steve.

His team clicked from the off. It was 1-0 through Andre Green after nine minutes, 2-0 via Alex MacDonald after 14, 3-1 before the interval thanks to Zak Jules , 4-1 not long after the break courtesy of Mallik Wilks.

And Rotherham overcame injuries to do it. Sam Nombe was out. Shaun McWilliams was in, but not for long. He departed after only 19 minutes, leaving his replacement, Cohen Bramall to give one of his best performances in a Millers shirt.

The substitute wasn't the only one. Everywhere, there were players at the top of their games, players giving their all, nearly all of them worthy candidates for the man-of-the-match award that eventually went to Green.

Ironically, the only scruffy touch he produced all afternoon was the one with which he opened the scoring: a scuffed shot and the ball eventually dribbling over the line with the help of both posts.

Two other touches from the player who was starting only because of Nombe's absence led to assists which were both as sublime as everything else he did.

“I thought that, with his movement and ability, he would link really well with Mallik,” Evans said. “We'd seen bits in training. As soon as I told the coaching staff what I was thinking on the phone the night before the game, they said it made complete sense. Andre was outstanding.”

Outstanding Andre fed MacDonald and the finish past Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was as pinpoint as the set-up had been.

Suddenly, just before the break, Charlton hit back. In trying to be inventive, Bramall gave the ball away, the visitors broke down the right and Miles Leaburn swept in a low cross.

Crucially, Rotherham scored again before the referee could blow the half-time whistle. 2-1 and game on had become 3-1 and game over when Jules' header after a set-piece had caused penalty-box bother looped over Maynard-Brewer.

“I don't think it (a 2-1 scoreline) would have changed our team talk because we had so much dominance in the game,” Evans said. “It would certainly have changed Nathan's, though.

“They scored because we made a mistake. We got straight back on the front foot, forced a free-kick and got another goal.

“Cohen tries to let the ball go through his legs so he can run their guy. If he does that, he's almost through on their keeper with his pace.”

Charlton are no mugs. They arrived without a loss in their previous six league outings, higher than the Millers in the third-tier standings and boasting one of the best defensive records in the division.

None of that mattered in the 53rd minute when Hakeem Odoffin powered a header forward and Green deftly helped it on, leaving Wilks facing a one-one-one duel with Maynard-Brewer.

Neither Maynard or Brewer came remotely close to making the save and the hyphen simply applauded the Millers striker's execution as an exquisite lob bounced gloriously into the North Stand net.

Wilks nearly scored again and Joe Powell was close to a goal his twinkling contribution deserved as wave after wave of home attacks brought sniffs and sights too numerous to chronicle.

Athletic's stoppage-time consolation had no effect on the game but did prevent the Millers going above the visitors on goal difference and into the top half of the table.

It was a great strike but the scorer, Matt Godden, knew how complete Rotherham's mastery had been and will never celebrate a better goal less.

“The back four will be disappointed that we conceded twice,” Evans said. “We're raining shots on their net and missing chances and then they go and get one right at the death.

“It makes it look like a tighter game than it really was. A two-goal deficit is them getting out of jail because they were down to damage limitation by then.

“We are just trying to make little gains. We will continue to work hard. We understand we have a lot of work to do. There is a lot of making up to do after a poor start.”

That was last year and what a new year it's been so far: a change in formation, a change in style, a change in attitude, a change in fortune.

This team had been pretty much written off. The transformation has been nothing short of astounding.

Millermen played once more while a wonderful victory was being celebrated.

'The more they try to put us down, the more we'll rise again.'

Rotherham (4-1-3-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James (Sean Raggett 78); Cameron Humphreys; Alex MacDonald, Shaun McWilliams (Cohen Bramall 19), Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks (Jack Holmes 90+2), Andre Green. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill.

Charlton (3-4-1-2): Ashley Maynard-Brewer; Alex Mitchell, Lloyd Jones, Macaulay Gillesphey; Thierry Small, Conor Coventry (Allan Campbell. 84), Greg Docherty (Daniel Kanu 84), Josh Edwards; Luke Berry (Karoy Anderson 61); Miles Leaburn (Matt Godden 61), Tyreece Campbell. Subs not used: Will Mannion, Chuks Aneke, Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Goals: Green 9, MacDonald 14 (Rotherham), Jules 45+4, Wilks 54; Leaburn 45, Godden 90+2 (Charlton)

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)

Attendance: 9,589 (678)