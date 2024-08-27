Jack Holmes makes his League One debut for Rotherham United at Exeter City on opening day. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NEW boy Jack Holmes has vowed to continue with the daring approach that has earned him his chance in the pro ranks with Rotherham United.

The young winger is uncharted territory with the Millers after earning a contract while on trial and stepping up four tiers to League One from the Southern League Premier Central Division.

But he won't seek to modify his exciting style as he bids to establish himself in Steve Evans' side.

“I feel like I've always been fearless in the way I play,” said the former Stamford attacker. “That fearlessness is instilled in me and hopefully I can carry on with that sort of attitude. I just want to play football and I want to play it in the way that has got me here.”

Holmes signed his Rotherham deal after playing against Championship Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly at AESSEAL New York Stadium on July 27.

He played against the Millers for Stamford in a Friday-night friendly on July 19. Boss Steve Evans and director of football recruitment Rob Scott, who was in the crowd, liked what they saw and offered him a trial.

The player was a busy man replying to text and social-media messages following his 6.30pm unveiling as a full-time Rotherham player within two hours of the final whistle sounding in the Blades clash.

“My phone was going crazy,” he said. “I tried to reply to everyone. I like to see people being successful so it was nice to see people congratulating me on my success. It was good to hear from a lot of friends who I'd played with previously.”

The Millers are in action tonight at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.