With the deadline for deals now only five days away, the bottom-placed Millers have yet to make any signings.

They still plan to strengthen their squad, although the month is now unlikely to see the level of recruitment of previous January windows.

Richardson has already said he wants a new centre-half because of the number of injuries to his backline and has revealed he is also hoping to increase his team's firepower.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“You can never have enough players who can score and create goals so that is something we're looking for,” he said.

This month is a difficult one for Rotherham as they find themselves eight points adrift of safety and are a less attractive proposition to targets than they were a year ago when they were in a better position to secure their second-tier safety.

They also have to weigh up the value of spending or offering contracts when it may be they are back in League One next term and will need to recruit accordingly in the summer.

It could be that, for now, they look at loan arrivals rather than permanent incomings, although that is something on which Richardson has refused to comment.

He also chose not to say whether there was money available to pay fees when the Advertiser asked him earlier this month.

The head coach has improved the Millers defensively since his December 11 arrival and certainly isn't conceding defeat in the mission to stay up.

“We won't be rolling over and waiting for next season,” he said. “It's not in my make-up. I've never done it in my career.

“I've been in situations like this a few times in the past and you have to stand up and give a really strong account of yourselves every time you take to the pitch.”

Wigan Athletic’s Callum Lang has been a figure of interest to Rotherham but the winger is poised to join Portsmouth.