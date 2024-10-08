A first Rotherham United appearance for Harrison Duncan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NUMBER two Paul Raynor revealed how quickly Harrison Duncan has adapted to the first-team environment after the 16-year-old made his senior debut for Rotherham United tonight.

The centre-half, whose talent was spotted while he was playing for non-league Doncaster City, started the 3-1 win over Newcastle United Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and impressed for the 71 minutes he was on the pitch.

Raynor says the youngster has been catching the eye ever since he left the 11th tier of the English football pyramid to join the Millers' youth ranks in August.

"Sometimes young players come up and train with the first team and they're like rabbits in the headlights," the assistant manager said.

"Harrison wasn't fazed by that and he wasn't fazed tonight. It's another step in his learning process. He took his chance with both hands and we're delighted with him."

Duncan now trains regularly with the first team during the week while turning out for the club's under-18 side.

Senior pro Joe Rafferty was entrusted with making sure the prospect handled the occasion this evening. However, the right-back's influence was barely required.

"We deliberately put Joe in there to nurse Harrison through a little bit, but he didn't need much nursing, to be fair," Raynor said.

"He took everything in his stride. He's been training with the first team for a few weeks now so he knows all the guys."

The group-phase victory, which came courtesy of two first-half goals from Jordan Hugill and a late strike from Esapa Osong, ensures Rotherham's place in the knockout stages of the tournament with a game to spare.

Duncan looked assured at the back and was also a dangerous presence in the Newcastle penalty area at set-pieces, getting his head to several deliveries.

"We did a little bit of work yesterday," Raynor said. "Harrison's heading prowess was excellent. You could see he's got a good leap and good timing.

"He could have got himself on the scoresheet, which would have been amazing."

The teenager missed out on being the club's youngest-ever debutant by just a couple of months.

That record is still held by Kevin Eley at 16 years and 71 days during the George Kerr era.

Duncan, having celebrated his birthday on May 31, played tonight aged 16 years and 129 days.