Michael Smith in his Rotherham United days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans has ruled out a return to AESSEAL New York Stadium for former Rotherham United talisman Michael Smith.

The new Millers manager is a huge admirer of the centre-forward who played his part in three League One promotions before moving on to South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday two years ago.

But the boss reckons he already has the top striker in the third tier at his disposal in Jonson Clarke-Harris and has no plans to try to add to his squad a player on big wages at Hillsborough whom the Owls are prepared to let go.

“I love ‘Smudge’,” Evans told the Advertiser. “He was brilliant for Rotherham United, a handful against my teams when he played against them.

“But we've had the best League One signing of the whole transfer window in Jonson.”

Evans made Clarke-Harris - twice a winner of League One's golden boot with Peterborough United - his marquee capture within days of last season ending.

“We moved before people got off their chairs,” he said. “People went on holiday, I went to work. That's what you need to do if you're going to build a team that wins things. You don't go on holiday in May.”

The Scot has put together an enviable strikeforce as he seeks to lead an instant return to the second tier.

“Would I love Smudge in the squad? Yeah,” he said. “But we've a good balance. We've got Clarke-Harris, we've got Jordan Hugill, we've got Sam Nombe, we've got Asapa Osong and Joe Hungbo can play up there - he's got great feet and is a very talented boy.”

Evans has received strong backing from chairman Tony Stewart in his recruitment drive and money has played no part in the manager's decision not to pursue Smith.

“It's nothing to do with finances," he said. “We've never picked up the phone to Michael.”

The frontman, who turns 33 in October, was a magnificent servant to Rotherham in more than 200 appearances before making the short journey to S6 in a switch to derby rivals that incurred the wrath of many Millers supporters.

He helped the Owls to League One promotion in his first year but fell out of favour when Danny Rohl took the hot-seat last term.