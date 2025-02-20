Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have no plans to enter the free-agent market in a bid to bolster their frontline for the run-in to their League One campaign.

The Millers missed out on striker target Johnny Kenny in the closing hours of the January transfer window when parent club Celtic decided not to let him out on loan.

Since then, however, forwards Mallik Wilks and Jonson Clarke-Harris have returned from injuries and Jordan Hugill has fought his way into starting contention after being a fringe player for several months.

“Not really,” said manager Steve Evans when the Advertiser asked him if he was still looking to add to his attacking options. “I think we're in a good place.

“We've had Jordan come back into the frame and do really well. Jonson is back fit, Mallik is back fit and Sam Nombe is 100 per fit again after missing two games with a little hamstring strain last month. To have those four all available is a big plus.”

Andre Green and Josh Kayode gives the boss six frontmen to choose from.

Rotherham are at home to neighbours Barnsley this weekend and the game is set to come a little too soon for midfielder Shaun McWilliams whio has been absent for seven matches with a hamstring complaint.

“Shaun has come through really well,” Evans said. “He's on the grass and training. He’ll be resuming full training on Monday. He's running well, his stats are good.

“We had him re-scanned – that's a process we've brought in before we re-introduce players to the full group – and on Friday last week it was showing the little tear he'd had was 98.4 per cent recovered.”

Another midfielder, Liam Kelly, will miss out on the South Yorkshire showdown.

He reported sick on the eve of last Saturday's match at Reading and had to be sent home from the team hotel.

As well as being under the weather, he also has a minor calf issue, Evans revealed.

Speaking on Wednesday, the boss said: “Liam won't play this weekend.

“The medical team haven't been in a position to re-assess his calf injury because the kid's been ill. We're hopeful we'll see him back in tomorrow.

“He's been really poorly and he's not been at Roundwood. You have no option but to tell players to stay away if they're ill.”