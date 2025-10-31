Sam Nombe celebrates his goal on his second game back for Rotherham United against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HOT-SHOT Sam Nombe is finally ready to start games for Rotherham United following the injury that sidelined him for two months in the early stages of the season.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker made his return from a torn hamstring on October 11 but has had to be satisfied with three outings from the bench as Millers boss Matt Hamshaw has taken a cautious approach with the 27-year-old.

Nombe is desperate to be back involved from the kick-off and his manager has confirmed that the shackles are now off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club's record signing may be unleashed from the off in the FA Cup first-round clash with Swindon Town tomorrow at AESSEAL New York Stadium or may be held back for the more important League One home date with Burton Albion four days later.

Whichever match it is, that long-awaited start is coming.

"Yeah, he's ready," Hamshaw said. "I could have started him on Tuesday (Vertu Trophy triumph over Manchester City Under-21s, I could have arguably started him last Saturday (third-tier victory at Barnsley).

"I think the fans understand who Sam Nombe is in League One. I'm a big admirer of his. He's got a record for me, since I've come into this club, that speaks volumes."

The former Exeter City player has hit the target eight times in his last 13 outings and Hamshaw, who took the hot-seat last March, has erred on the side of caution because he is desperate for the key man to be fit for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to manage him, we still have to make sure that we're doing the best for him so that he can have a consistent run in the team," the boss said.

Rotherham marched through October with five wins and a draw from six matches and will climb into the top ten if they get the better of Burton next Tuesday.

Nombe has a good fitness record and the hope is that he will now stay out of the treatment room.

"To be fair, I don't think he's ever had major injury issues in his career," Hamshaw said. "He's a great lad, he's positive, he loves scoring goals – which I love – and he's a big personality in and around the training ground."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the manager revealed that another centre-forward hasn't been able to stop talking about the goal he scored on his first senior start in midweek.

Teenager Josh Ayres was on the mark with a towering second-half header in the 4-2 victory over City's youngsters and it was still at the front of his mind when he returned to New York the following night to watch the Millers' U-18s beat Huddersfield Town 2-0.

"Josh is delighted," Hamshaw grinned. "I saw him at the FA Youth Cup tie and he was telling everybody!

"He's a really good lad, He did pre-season with us, then he's had a couple of loans (Cleethorpes Town and Gainsborough Trinity) which haven't been as successful as we – and he – would have liked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes you just need that opportunity, and I thought he took his the other night and did really well.

"Look, he's 19 years old, so he's got a lot to learn, he's got a lot of things he can improve upon. In the first half, he kind of played in wider areas rather than through the middle. I told him at half-time to stay in the middle and, lo and behold, he got himself a goal.

"He's an honest lad, he wants to run channels, he wants to work hard. But he's got to start sniffing where those goals are."