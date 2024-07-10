Rotherham United new boy Joseph Hungbo.

WINGER Joseph Hungbo today became Rotherham United's 11th signing of the summer as the Millers gear up for an assault on League One promotion under new boss Steve Evans.

The 24-year-old, who can operate on either flank, is best known for his time at Watford and has just spent a year in the German second division, 2. Bundesliga, with FC Nurnberg.

He comes to AESSEAL New York Stadium on a season-long loan deal.

Evans wants to increase the attacking options in his squad, particularly out wide, and there are more arrivals to come as August 10 opening day approaches.

London-born Hungbo has played in the Championship for Watford and has had loan spells at National League Aldershot Town, Scottish Premiership Ross County and Huddersfield Town who were in the second tier at the time.

He joined Nurnberg on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee in July 2023 and made 17 appearances, 13 of which were as a substitute, as they finished 12th in the 18-team division.

The winger, who can also play off a main striker, came through the youth ranks at Premier League Crystal Palace and moved on in January 2020 to Watford.

One of his 12 Championship outings for the Hornets came as a late sub in a 1-1 draw with Rotherham at New York in September 2022.

His most successful spell in English football was a loan stint with Huddersfield for whom he hit the target three times in 14 matches between January and May 2023.

He scored seven goals in 33 matches during the 2021/22 campaign with Ross County.