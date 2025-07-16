Josh Kayode in action for Rotherham United against Parkgate FC. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

JOSH Kayode's injury jinx has struck again and the centre-forward is undergoing surgery only weeks after signing a new deal with Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old has hardly played for the last three years because of a variety of ailments and is now facing another spell in the treatment room.

He is having an operation and could be sidelined until early September.

“JJ's going to be out probably for several weeks,” manager Matt Hamshaw said. “It could be four to six weeks. He's got a bit of floating cartilage in his knee.”

The boss, who took the hot-seat in March, says the player has been affected by the issue for a while and it has now been identified by staff recently put in place at Roundwood.

“The medical team now are outstanding,” he said. “We've picked up on it nice and early. The op is a bit of a tidy-up and then we move forward.”

Kayode, who joined the Millers as a teenager and came through the youth ranks, was out of contract this summer and the club gave him an incentivised, pay-as-you-play new deal.

He played in pre-season friendlies against Parkgate FC and Bromley before missing this week's match at Harrogate Town.

“I thought that JJ was really good against Bromley, so it's disappointing that he's out,” Hamshaw said. “It's added a few more headaches for me.

“He has been in a really good place and I'm really looking forward to getting him back. He's going to be a big player for us this season.”

Meanwhile, another attacker is also among Rotherham’s list of casualties.

Second-year pro Josh Ayres was in the squad that flew out for a boot camp in Portugal last week but the 19-year-old was soon laid low.

“We lost him in the first session,” Hamshaw said. “He nipped his quad a little bit.”

The problem is not thought to be too serious.