Two more replacements quickly followed but the home side remained in their own half and on the back foot.

BOXING Day condemnation rang out at AESSEAL New York Stadium as Rotherham United added a second defeat to their Christmas calendar.

After beginning their Yuletide schedule with a setback at Mansfield Town, the Millers fell on their own soil to Wigan Athletic and there was zero festive cheer in S60 as they remained in 18th spot in the League One table.

Fans had voiced their pleasure at half-time and did so again with more volume and intensity as the final whistle blew on a flat performance and a deserved loss.

Dillon Phillips was the first goalkeeper called into action, holding on to a well-hit, seventh-minute shot from the visitors' Dale Taylor after the Latics man had got the better of Jamie McCart in a tussle for the ball.

At the other end, Mallik Wilks had an inviting sight of goal as he latched on to a low cross from Reece James, who had been released down the left by Jonson Clarke-Harris's pass, but he steered the ball over the bar.

The atmosphere on an afternoon when mist had descended on New York was muted in the opening stages of an even contest between two teams kicking off with only a point separating them in the rankings.

Jonny Smith whipped an effort wide for Athletic but clear chances were at a premium until Andre Green should have put the home side ahead in the 27th minute.

Joe Powell fed Joe Rafferty who swung in a perfect right-flank cross that Green reached in front of Wigan keeper Sam Tickle only to head wastefully over the woodwork.

Powell brought a scrambling save from Tickle with a low volley from the edge of the area as the Millers enjoyed a spell of dominance before Johnny Smith ran in on goal and was denied by Phillips.

The home keeper produced the stop of the half on the stroke of the interval, diving to his left to foil Silko Thomas, but was powerless seconds later when Babajide Adeeko drove in Jonny Smith's pass.

Rotherham were showing one change to the team that had started at Mansfield five days earlier, with McCart coming in at centre-half to replace the absent Zak Jules.

Cameron Humphreys and Cohen Bramall, who had found themselves exiled from the first-team picture for recent matches, were named in the squad for the first time since late November.

Soon after the restart, McCart headed over at the back post from a corner and Mallik Wilks did superbly to dribble through three players on the right and test Tickle with a fierce, angled shot.

However, Wigan responded with a number of attacks and Jason Kerr spurned a glorious opportunity when he headed off target from a corner with the net gaping.

Just past the hour mark, Phillips saved again from Jonny Smith and Rotherham boss Steve Evans responded by making a triple substitution in a bid to wrest the initiative from the Latics.

Two more replacements quickly followed but the home side remained in their own half and on the back foot.

The dissatisfaction in the crowd grew stronger through the second period as the Millers failed to mount a response.

Finally they stirred and there were shouts for a penalty in the dying minutes when Joe Hungo hit the deck in the box. That was their last hope.

“Jingle bells,” sang the away end. Meanwhile, from the North Stand there was just a cacophony of boos.

Rotherham (4-2-1-3): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Jamie McCart (Cameron Humphreys 67), Reece James; Liam Kelly (Shaun McWilliams 71), Joe Powell; Andre Green (Joe Hungbo 67); Sam Nombe (Cohen Bramall 71), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jordan Hugill 67), Mallik Wilks. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald.

Wigan (4-1-4-1): Sam Tickle; Toby Sibbick, Jason Kerr, Will Aimson, Steven Sessegnon; Matt Smith (Scott Smith 32); Jonny Smith (Michael Olakigbe 65), Babajide Adeeko, Thelo Aasgaard (Jensen Weir 65), Silko Thomas (James Carragher 86), Dale Taylor (Joe Hugill 86). Subs not used: Tom Watson, Callum McManaman.

Goals: Adeeko 45+2 (Wigan).

Referee: Martin Coy (Durham).

Attendance: 9,509 (883).