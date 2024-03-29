RUFC v Sheff 02.03.2024

The first Preston North End goal went in after 22 minutes and the hardy Rotherham United fans who'd made the journey across the M62 knew there was no way back for their team.

The Championship's bottom club duly went on to suffer another heavy away defeat on their way to the drop.

Relegation could, conceivably, have come today, but results elsewhere prolonged the inevitable. The gap to safety is 19 points, the minus-50 goal difference is by far the worst in the division and only seven matches remain.

Ollie Rathbone battles for Rotherham United in the early rain at Deepdale during the Championship encounter with Preston North End. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Leam Richardson's men, without a win in 2024, now limp miserably into the Easter Monday home clash with Millwall when their fate may well be finally sealed.

Once again, on a black day at Deepdale, there was, collectively, a Millers raising of the white flag, and the outcome was a tenth defeat in the last 11 matches.

And end to a sorry campaign, the break-up of this combination of players, can't come soon enough.

The heavens opened within seconds of kick-off, leading to scrappy beginning in which neither side created an opening.

The rain eased off, then came again, mirroring a stop-start contest in which nothing happened until the home team took the lead.

A shot was blocked and when a low cross was subsequently sent in by Robbie Brady from Preston's left flank Duane Holmes had an easy task in steering the ball over the line.

It took until the half-hour mark for the Millers to have an attempt on goal, Cafu's hopeful effort from distance giving Freddie Woodman a comfortable save.

Without a goal in their previous four matches, Rotherham were up against it as they faced opposition who hadn't given up on their hopes of a play-off spot.

The visitors fell further behind in the 37th minute when they gave up possession around the halfway line and quick Lilywhites passing ended in Emil Riis drilling the ball across Viktor Johansson and into the bottom corner.

The striker needed only five more minutes to double his own tally and further increase Preston's lead as a mix of his own deft control and bad Millers defending brought the third goal.

Only a superb Johansson save from Ali McCann in first-half stoppage time prevented the scoreline worsening.

Rotherham had made three changes to the side that had drawn with Huddersfield Town in the last match before the international break.

Hakeem Odoffin came back into the starting line-up and there were places for Lee Peltier and Jamie Lindsay.

Peltier was fit again after an ankle issue but injuries continue to hit the Millers and Sean Morrison and Tyler Blackett were two of a number of absentees that also included Jordan Hugill and Christ Tiehi.

Young attacker Ben Hatton, who steps up from the youth ranks to the senior set-up as a first-year pro next term, was on the bench for the first time.

Odoffin could have reduced the arrears after the restart but failed to make any connection from point-blank range while substitute Tom Eaves tried his luck with an overhead kick that went wide.

The second half drifted into a non-event. Preston were content with their margin of victory, the Millers didn't have enough about them to do anything to narrow it.

Roll on the summer and a complete reset.

Preston (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey (Jack Whatmough 61), Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes; Duane Holmes (Josh Seary 86), Alan Browne, Ali McCann (Noah Mawene 77), Robbie Brady (Kian Best 61); Mads Frokjaer; Will Keane (Layton Stewart 77), Emil Riis. Subs not used: Dai Cornell, Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn, Milutin Osmajic.

Rotherham (4-2-3-1): Viktor Johansson; Lee Peltier (Shane Ferguson 78), Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Seb Revan (Femi Seriki, 86); Jamie Lindsay, Sam Clucas; Sam Nombe, Ollie Rathbone (Andy Rinomhota 68), Cafu (Cohen Bramall H-T); Charlie Wyke (Tom Eaves 68). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Arvin Appiah, Ben Hatton.

Goals: Holmes 22, Riis 37, 42 (Preston).