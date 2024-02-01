g

The 26-year-old, who had been a target in the previous transfer window for the Championship Millers, becomes the club's first signing of this one and there is likely to be another incoming announced before the 11pm deadline.

Rotherham beat off competition from other second-tier sides to secure his services.

Born in Leeds, Rinomhota came to prominence with Reading, for whom he made more than 100 Championship starts.

He moved to second-tier Cardiff last season and made 41 appearances in his first year there. However, this term the Zimbabwe international has been limited to just seven outings.