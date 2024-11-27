Andre Green plays today to set up pre-Christmas comeback for Rotherham United

By Paul Davis
Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:15 BST
Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford
ANDRE Green made his long-awaited return to action today after spending more than a year in the Rotherham United wilderness.

The attacker had been out since October 2023 after rupturing his Achilles tendon in October 2023 only ten games into his Millers career.

He was given a 25-minute run-out during a 3-2 win in a behind-closed doors friendly against Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon and is targeting a League One comeback before Christmas.

The 26-year-old came on as a substitute and made a contribution with his close control and set-piece deliveries.

Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A group of senior players trained at Roundwood today, with the rest heading up the M18 to face Rovers in a 1.30pm kick-off.

Among the travelling party was right-back Joe Rafferty who has recovered from the illness that saw him miss last week's 1-0 third-tier loss at Crawley Town.

Among those with him were Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall, Jack Holmes, Alex MacDonald, Christ Tiehi, Jordan Hugill, Ciaran McGuckin, Jake Hull and youth-team teenagers Harrison Duncan and Dean Gardner.

“The team will be made up mainly of lads who need some minutes,” manager Steve Evans said this morning.

“Rotherham have no match on Saturday, which is an FA Cup weekend, and are next in action on Tuesday when Lincoln City are the visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The first-team group will train every day, including Sunday, in the build-up to the clash.

