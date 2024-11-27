Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ANDRE Green made his long-awaited return to action today after spending more than a year in the Rotherham United wilderness.

The attacker had been out since October 2023 after rupturing his Achilles tendon in October 2023 only ten games into his Millers career.

He was given a 25-minute run-out during a 3-2 win in a behind-closed doors friendly against Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon and is targeting a League One comeback before Christmas.

The 26-year-old came on as a substitute and made a contribution with his close control and set-piece deliveries.

A group of senior players trained at Roundwood today, with the rest heading up the M18 to face Rovers in a 1.30pm kick-off.

Among the travelling party was right-back Joe Rafferty who has recovered from the illness that saw him miss last week's 1-0 third-tier loss at Crawley Town.

Among those with him were Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall, Jack Holmes, Alex MacDonald, Christ Tiehi, Jordan Hugill, Ciaran McGuckin, Jake Hull and youth-team teenagers Harrison Duncan and Dean Gardner.

“The team will be made up mainly of lads who need some minutes,” manager Steve Evans said this morning.

“Rotherham have no match on Saturday, which is an FA Cup weekend, and are next in action on Tuesday when Lincoln City are the visitors to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The first-team group will train every day, including Sunday, in the build-up to the clash.