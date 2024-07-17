Andre Green in action for Rotherham United last summer. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

​​FORGOTTEN man Andre Green is on course for a comeback well before the end of 2024 as he bids to return from the injury that wrecked his first season as a Rotherham United player.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker had made just ten appearances for the club last term when he ruptured his Achilles tendon in October and spent the rest of the season in the Millers shadows.

Rehabilitation has been long and hard for the 25-year-old who moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium on a two-year deal following a title-winning spell in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his progress during the close season was faster than expected and he could be back in first-team contention within three months.

Andre Green in action for Rotherham United last summer. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

“Andre's ahead of time,” boss Steve Evans told the Advertiser. “Instead of December he's probably looking at October now.”

The manager praised the contribution of the club staff who worked daily with Green while the other Rotherham players were on their summer break.

He said: “Credit to Chris Royston (head of human performance) and the medical team, they've got him ahead of schedule.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green, whose previous clubs include Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, also spent time with physios at national football centre St George's Park while his teammates were enjoying their downtime.

His target was to be back working outside in pre-season and he has achieved that objective, although he isn't yet ready to rejoin group training.

“Andre's on the grass,” Evans confirmed.

The wide man described his level of desire to move on from the misery of last term and return to action as “a million per cent”.

“I need to get my fitness back and get in the team. The big thing is just to play again,” he said. “I'm going to have ups and downs and probably not come straight back into the side but hopefully I can get there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Taylor was still in charge nearly ten months ago when Green tried to push off, with no-one around him, during training at the club's Roundwood complex and crumpled in a heap.

The winger was sidelined throughout Leam Richardson's subsequent spell at the helm and remained an absentee for the three games following the April return of Evans for a second stint in the New York hot-seat.

Green was enthused to hear that the new boss had said how excited he was at the prospect of having such an attacking talent available to him.

“It's good to know,” the player said. “It fills me with belief and confidence, which I'd not had any of since the injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a lot of changes through last season with different managers. You build a connection, then something happens. It's about building from the bottom and getting a relationship going.

“I'm looking forward to working with the new gaffer. Hopefully I can give everything I can out there, injury-free, next season.”