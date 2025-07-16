Rotherham United attacker Ciaran McGuckin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

YOUNG attacker Ciaran McGuckin is poised to miss the start of Rotherham United's League One campaign after picking up an injury during the club's pre-season trip to Portugal.

The 21-year-old, who signed a new deal this summer, has an ankle issue that is set to him on the sidelines until the middle of next month.

That means August 2 opening day is likely to come too soon for the striker who was spotted wearing a protective boot as he watched the 2-1 friendly win over Bromley on the Algarve.

“Ciaran rolled his ankle in Portugal,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser after last night's 3-0 triumph at League Two Harrogate Town.

“Those with really good eyes will have seen him in a boot before the Bromley game. He could be out for three to four weeks.”

McGuckin agreed one-year terms in June, with the club holding an option to extend that contract by a further 12 months.

He did well in two loans spells at National League Yeovil Town last term and is looking to make his more of an impact at AESSEAL New York Stadium now that Hamshaw – a boss who encourages the development of young players – is in charge.

Meanwhile, Cameron Dawson is also on Rotherham's injured list but his absence won't be a prolonged one.

He sat out the Harrogate fixture because of a minor complaint.

“‘Daws’ got a little nick on his toe in training,” Hamshaw said. “It's absolutely nothing too serious, but we're at that stage where we don't take risks.

He referred to the situation of summer signing Kian Spence, who made his debut against Town after trouble with blisters, as an example.

“Look, today is Kian's first 45 minutes,” he said. “If it had been the FA Cup Final in Portugal, he'd have played in it. It's about not taking risks that we don't need to.”

New boy Ted Cann was in goal for the full match against Harrogate and may start again against Sheffield United at New York on Saturday, although there is a good chance that Dawson will be available for that game.

“I'm hoping Daws is back,” Hamshaw said. “If he is, he is. If he isn't, it's a good opportunity for Ted.”