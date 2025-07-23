Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw is prepared to bide his time as he seeks to add a new striker to his squad for Rotherham United's 2025/26 League One season.

He and head of football recruitment Rob Scott already have a number of potential targets, with one particular player topping their wanted list at present.

However, the Millers will also keep tabs on what young attackers may become available further down the line in the transfer window when big clubs begin to finalise their squads.

The Premier League campaign begins a fortnight after third-tier sides return to action on August 2 so there is a delay in prospects from the top flight dropping down divisions to further their development with regular game time.

“It might take a while,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “We've been trying for a couple of months to bring one in. It's the hardest position to fill.

“Premier League clubs aren't really back (for pre-season) yet. Good young strikers might come up later. I don't want to just jump in.”

Rotherham made summer signing number seven yesterday when 20-year-old wing-back Marvin Kaleta left Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee and came to AESSEAL New York Stadium on an initial two-year contract.

They remain in pursuit of two more players who can operate in that role and there is a possibility of another arrival this week.

“We're hopeful,” Hamshaw said.

The boss revealed that the Millers have recently missed out on two wing-back targets from the Premier League, although there remains a chance that one of them will still end up at New York on loan in the next few weeks.

“We've lost a really good prospect who I was hopeful we were going to get,” he said.

That player has chosen a loan spell at another team closer to home while the other has gone on tour with his Premier League club.